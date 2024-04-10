Introducing Truecaller for Web: Now Search for Unknown Numbers & Get Spam-free Texting & Get Incoming call Notifications Right on Your Computer Screen

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10: Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, today announced the launch of Truecaller for Web. All users can now search for unknown numbers and access their Truecaller SMS inbox on their web browser for added convenience and security. Truecaller for Web is available only on Android for now but it works on all modern web browsers across PC and Mac. It is easy to enable, highly secure and allows users to view, send and receive both SMS and Truecaller Chat (Instant messaging or IM) without the need to juggle between devices.

With Truecaller for Web, there is no need to keep switching between your phone and computer. Once linked, the web interface loads up within seconds and shows your SMS, IM and business messages (segregated as inbox, promotions and spam messages) in an easy-to-read interface. You can type out messages using your computer keyboard for that extra boost in speed and accuracy, attach multiple files (up to 100 MB) and set messages to urgent (using Truecaller's Urgent Messages feature). Additionally, the web platform provides real-time call alert notifications for incoming calls and messages, enabling users to remain connected and informed at all times.

Speaking on the launch of the web platform, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director India at Truecaller, stated, "Truecaller for Web is a new addition that allows for a seamless way to stay connected across your phone and computer. Our solution integrates well with the lifestyle of modern users, empowering them to effortlessly search for unknown numbers, streamline their workflow and easily switch between devices. Just like on the mobile app, Truecaller does not access or read any messages and the link between the app and desktop client is always encrypted. We want to stay true to our commitment of elevating the communication experience while ensuring accessibility and safety across each interaction."

To enable Truecaller for Web, Android users can tap on the Messages tab, tap the three dots on the top right of the screen and choose Messaging for Web. Or, Users can visit web.truecaller.com, and link their devices by following on-screen instructions.

You can also read more about this feature on the new TrueTalks Community here or on the official Truecaller blog.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

