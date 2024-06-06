Invest in Fixed Deposits, Amid Volatile Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: The financial markets can be a rollercoaster ride, with ups and downs that may leave even seasoned investors feeling uneasy. During these volatile times, it's crucial to have a stable investment option in one's portfolio. Bajaj Markets, one of the leading digital financial marketplaces in India, offers a diverse range of investment instruments, including Fixed Deposits (FD).

Why Consider FDs During Market Volatility?

When the stock market experiences fluctuations, the value of investments could go down. FDs, however, offer a sense of security to investors. Both the principal amount they invest and the interest rate are guaranteed at the time of deposit. This could provide some peace of mind to individuals, knowing their money is safe and will grow at a predetermined rate regardless of market conditions.

Unlocking Growth Potential with FDs

While FDs are considered low-risk investments, they have the potential to offer attractive returns depending on the interest rates. Bajaj Markets has partnered with a number of reputable FD issuers offering competitive interest rates.

On the marketplace, investors can conveniently browse and book fixed deposits from the issuers listed below:

*Disclaimer: The mentioned cumulative FD interest rates are subject to change at the issuer's discretion.

Here are some factors to consider when booking ann FD through Bajaj Markets:

* Interest Rate: Compare the interest rates offered by different FD issuers. The marketplace allows investors to easily browse and compare FD rates.

* Tenor: FDs come in various tenors, ranging from a few days to several years. Individuals can choose a tenor that aligns with their financial goals.

* Minimum Deposit: Invest in FDs with minimum deposit requirements ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs 15,000, making them accessible to a wide range of investors.

* Features: Some FDs come with additional features like auto-renewal for uninterrupted investment growth and loan against FD for liquidity needs.

Bajaj Markets simplifies the FD investment journey. Here's how:

- Convenience: Browse and compare FD options from various issuers in one place.

- Transparency: Access clear information on interest rates, tenor, and other relevant details.

- Efficiency: Enjoy a quick and hassle-free online FD booking process.

By leveraging this information, individuals could make informed investment decisions and take advantage of the growth potential of FDs during volatile market conditions. Remember, FDs are a valuable tool for building a secure financial future. Investors can get started with their investment journey by downloading the Bajaj Markets app or visiting the official website.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

