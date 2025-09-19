Invest Rs 1 Lakh In Mutual Funds, Instead of Buying iPhone 17, Suggest Market Expert Vijay Kedia

The Apple iPhone 17 series went up for sale today in India, and with that, all the four Apple Stores in India saw massive crowds gathering to get their hands on the new iPhones. People queued up from the previous night itself to be among the first to get the new iPhone 17 models, which consist of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has a message to everyone considering buying the new iPhone 17 series models. Kedia believes the iPhone 17 models are "overhyped", urging consumers to spend the money in a mutual fund instead. His rationale is that an average iPhone 17 512 GB model, which costs around Rs 1 lakh, has no tangible value.Kedia highlighted that the value of an investment of Rs 1 lakh in a mutual fund can double over six years to Rs 2 lakhs. However, during that same period, the resale value of an iPhone 17 could come down to Rs 15,000. This represents 15 times greater potential value through investing. The market veteran even shared a table to highlight how Rs 1 lakh, if spent correctly, can lead to solid gains over a six-year period. The base price of the iPhone 17 256 GB costs Rs 82,900 while the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max has been priced at Rs 1,49,900.

For example, if you invest ₹5,000 per month in a mutual fund with an expected return of 12% per year for 10 years, the SIP calculator shows that your total investment of ₹6 lakhs could grow to more than ₹11 lakhs. This clearly shows how consistent investing, backed by the compounding effect, can build wealth steadily.