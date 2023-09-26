Invest19 is Expanding its Footprint into Global Market with the Launch of World Trading Leagues

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26: World Trading Leagues (WTL) is proud to announce its grand return as a joint venture between Advisorymandi.com and Invest19 Technologies for global market. Building on the success of the Pro Advisory Championship, this new season promises to be bigger, better, and more global than ever before. WTL is the ultimate platform for both investors and traders to exhibit their trading prowess, compete with the best minds in the industry, and earn rewards, recognition, and fame.

A Legacy of Success: The Pro Advisory Championship

WTL is not a newcomer to the trading world; it's the evolution of the Pro Advisory Championship (PAC) was launched in 2015 by Advisorymandi.com with a clear mission: to champion the cause of regulated and licensed market experts. It provided a platform for these experts to showcase their advisory expertise and capabilities to a broader audience. After a successful run, PAC has transformed into WTL, expanding its reach and ambitions. This transformation reflects the growth, diversity, and global vision that define WTL.

The Essence of WTL: "Trade and Grow"

At the heart of WTL lies a commitment to cultivating a "trade and grow" experience. This unique platform opens its doors to traders from around the world, inviting them to take part in real-time competitions that test their trading acumen and decision-making abilities. Notably, participants in these competitions have the chance to claim an array of rewards, including cash prizes, incentives, and exclusive privileges.

"World Trading Leagues (WTL) is not just about trading; it's about empowering individuals to seize control of their financial destiny. Our platform is where skills are honed, potential is realized, and excellence is celebrated. Join us, and together, we'll redefine the world of trading," Kaushlendra Singh Sengar Founder & CEO World Trading Leagues.

WTL Vision: Empowering Financial Independence

WTL is driven by a powerful vision: to promote financial independence by establishing a secure, sustainable, and disciplined trading ecosystem. The primary goal is to grant traders access to regulated brokers and expert professionals, elevating trading beyond mere speculation and into a structured and professional endeavour.

WTL Mission: Fostering Connections and Empowering Traders

WTL is dedicated to identifying top trading talent with the right mindset and approach. The mission is to create connections among the brightest minds in trading, providing invaluable support and empowerment to fellow traders within the community.

World Trading Leagues (WTL) is poised to reshape the trading landscape for global market, offering a dynamic platform where traders can unveil their trading potential to the world. With its commitment to innovation, real-time competition, and community support, WTL is at the forefront of transforming trading into a thriving and professional endeavour.

"Mahek Tomer as co-founder of World Trading Leagues (WTL), I'm excited to see our vision evolve into a global reality. WTL is more than a competition; it's a place where traders and investors come together to inspire and learn from each other. Our mission is to empower financial independence and set new standards in the trading industry."

World Trading Leagues (WTL) is a leading trading competition platform that brings together traders from around the globe to engage in real-time forex and crypto trading challenges. With a commitment to skill development and community support, WTL empowers traders to excel in the world of trading. Formerly known as the Pro Advisory Championship (PAC), WTL has a rich history of promoting regulated and licensed market experts.

