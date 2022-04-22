IPS Academy organized a menstrual hygiene campaign for Women Safety

The department of NSS/IPSSR IPS Academy has been running a menstrual hygiene campaign for years. This time we conducted a session for Vijaya Raje government girls high secondary school, Ujjain.

The main aim is to kill the taboo of periods. Period is a natural process which happens to every woman, so why does our society make it a topic of shame, and why can't we talk about it openly? Therefore, we are trying to eradicate the stigma from our community and make a stress free environment for females who menstruate. When we go to school and talk about periods, only 30 per cent of girls can talk openly, and the rest often hesitate. So we found out that the remaining 70 per cent of girls belong to a society where period cycles are considered bad days of life, or they are not allowed to talk regarding this subject. However, after observing various misconceptions, we try to teach the importance of that cycle in any woman's life. Owing to hormonal secretion, a woman often faces mood swings and other physical and emotional changes. Even the irregular blood flow makes a woman suffer drastically, so we suggest people try to understand the situation and react positively when a female menstruates.

According to department head Neha Sharma, women's lives have been changed slightly, and they have many responsibilities, so PMS (Premenstrual syndrome) is observed in maximum women. Many such campaigns are organized in schools with the continuous efforts of Sanat Vyas, Principal of Vijayaraje Girls Higher School. The program was conducted in Suresh Vyas, Krutika Paradkar, Lalita Dhawan, Harshada Kale, Gulia and all the staff members. The program was also run online with the help of Pulkit Jain, Akash, and Guru from the IPS e-learning team. Sunny Sir and the team of volunteers from IPS Sanwer Campus also encouraged the girl students.

