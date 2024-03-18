iQOO Launches the FullyLoaded Z9 with Segment leading Performance and Sony IMX882 Camera

iQOO Z9 will be available at an effective price of INR 17,999 and INR 19,999 on iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. iQOO Z9 will be up for grabs for Amazon Prime customers starting March 13th, 12 noon and to all the customers from March 14th, 12 noon

New Delhi (India) March 18: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G 4nm processor, iQOO Z9 promises unmatched performance with an AnTuTu score of 730K+, making it the fastest in the segment. It also boasts the segment's first Sony IMX 882 rear camera system, 4K video recording with OIS capability, and the brightest 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak local brightness. The Dual Stereo Speakers provide surround sound for music, OTT videos, and games. The bold rear camera module and a brushed textured design add a touch of elegance to the device while measuring just 7.83mm thick. The smartphone will have Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The iQOO Z9 will be available at an effective price of INR 17,999(MOP INR 19,999) for 8GB+128GB and INR 19,999 (MOP INR 21,999) for 8+256GB on both the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Special launch offers include an INR 2000 instant bank discount and 3 months of no-cost EMI. The smartphone comes in two premium and distinctive colour variants, Brushed Green and Graphene Blue, making it a statement piece that seamlessly combines style with functionality.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “At iQOO, we are committed to catering to the ever-evolving needs of our multitasking GenZ, who are always on the go. Encouraged by the overwhelming enthusiasm exhibited by our consumers for our previous Z series products, we are motivated to expand the portfolio by introducing the iQOO Z9. Elevating the photography experience, it boasts the segment’s first Sony IMX 882 OIS rear camera. This device, curated for GenZ, seamlessly combines style and performance, offering a perfect blend that college goers can proudly flaunt.”

Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India, said, “We would like to congratulate the iQOO team on the launch of the iQOO Z9 5G, another fully loaded smartphone that will set a new benchmark with cutting-edge and segment-first features. As e-sports picks up in India, we are seeing an upward trend for performance centric smartphones from customers, and today’s launch will certainly help satisfy their need for a powerful device that is also affordable.

We are happy to announce that Prime members will get early access to purchase on 13th March 2024 along with an instant bank discount of INR 2000 and a limited time additional INR 500 off on exchange for existing iQOO and Vivo customers. Plus, with Amazon Pay Later, customers can enjoy hassle-free instant loan within minutes, enabling up to 3 months of no-cost installments without the need for a credit card on India's most preferred* online destination for smartphones.”

#FullyLoaded Camera with Elegant Design

Equipped with a segment-first 50MP Sony IMX 882 OIS rear camera system, the iQOO Z9 empowers users to flex their imaging skills with its impressive camera prowess, ensuring stunning day and night captures. The IMX882 sensor features a large sensing area and pixel size, enhancing light sensitivity for brighter and clearer images. Additionally, the smartphone camera setup is paired with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to reinvent the consumer’s overall photography experience. The device offers impressive 2x zoom capabilities in portrait photography, enhancing image sharpness and composition.

In terms of video features, the iQOO Z9 supports 4K @30fps with OIS video recording, providing high-resolution footage for capturing ultra-stable videos. The iQOO Z9 incorporates Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to minimize image blur in shaky scenarios, ensuring clear photos in low-light environments. This technology, combined with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), delivers stable video footage. Furthermore, the Super Night Mode utilizes OIS and advanced AI algorithms to capture stunning night scenes with accurate details and colours, even in challenging low-light environments.

Featuring a bold rear camera module and a unique colour combination, the iQOO Z9 stands out effortlessly for its stylish design. Its sleek profile, with a thickness of 7.83 mm and a weight of 188 grams, offers elegance and comfort.

#FullyLoaded Performance

The iQOO Z9 has the “Most powerful chipset in the segment.” MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset is built with flagship 4nm process technology. With iQOO’s deep optimization, this chipset redefines multitasking capabilities, providing ultimate performance and power efficiency and achieving exceptional peak performance with an AnTuTu score of 734K+. With this powerful chipset, users can expect unparalleled gaming and multitasking experiences. Moreover, the iQOO Z9 features the segment’s brightest AMOLED display with 1800 nits of local peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility in various lighting conditions. The display also offers a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling rate for smoother graphics, ensuring a lag-free smartphone experience.

The iQOO Z9 is ultra-loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery to ensure a full day of uninterrupted usage, combined with powerful 44W FlashCharge technology. The all-rounder smartphone also provides extended RAM through software algorithm optimization, expandable storage up to 1 TB through a Hybrid slot, and the latest Wi-Fi 6 for faster internet connectivity.

#FullyLoaded Gaming Experience

Designed for seamless gaming, it features the Ultra Game Mode for uninterrupted gameplay, Motion Control with six options for precise gesture control, and a 1200Hz Touch Response Rate for unmatched responsiveness. The 4D Game Vibrations enhances immersion in supported games like BGMI.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India- iQOO Z9 will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. To offer a hassle-free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 670+ company-owned service centers across the country.

