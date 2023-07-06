Iris Clothings successfully launched Disney designed winter wear apparels across India

PNN

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 6: Iris Clothings Limited (IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, has successfully launched and dispatched winter wear apparels designed with Mickey and friends' characters across India.

These apparels will be sold in the premium category under Company's own brand DOREME and will soon be launched on their D2C website www.doreme.in as well.

The Company had a successful sample launch of Disney-designed kids' apparels in January 2023 It helped Iris win multiple orders and dispatch their first batch of order s of T-shirts designed with Mickey characters to states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, among others in April 2023.

The Company has been receiving a promising response on their newly designed apparels and aims to launch more product categories designed with different Disney characters in the upcoming quarters As per the industry estimates, the kids' apparels market stands at ~ 21 Billion and Iris, with multiple strategies at play, is well positioned to grab a significant share in the industry.

Commenting on this significant event Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of the Company said: "The order pipeline is strong, and we are making significant headway so far, on rolling out apparels designed with Disney characters.

Our fundamental strategy has been one, to build a large product portfolio to become a one stop shop for kids and two, continue to expand our distribution network across India While we have executed well on both these fronts our strategy going ahead has been to strengthen our brand recall We further believe designing to be one of our core strengths that has helped us tremendously in growing our brand over the years. Therefore, our partnership with Disney wherein we are selling apparels under our brand DOREME co-branded with Disney will further strengthen our positioning in the industry.

