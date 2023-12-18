IRM India Affiliate Announces Level 1 Results for November 2023 Global ERM Foundation Examination

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate has announced the results for their Level 1 November 2023 Global Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Foundation exam. Kalapala Vishnu Vardhan Chowdary, student of NMIMS Centre for International Studies, Mumbai, secured the All-India rank with 81 per cent in the student exam. Shivam Bose, Area Manager - Enterprise Risk Management, Tata Steel achieved the All-India rank with 86 per cent in the professional exam. The IRM, headquartered in the UK and established in 1986, is the world's leading certifying body for ERM qualifications, examinations and memberships (Level 1 to Level 5) across 143 countries.

The IRM's Level 1 ERM Exam is now evaluated by the AICTE. The designations awarded by the IRM, are the world's most respected titles for ERM professionals. Achieving success in ERM, after passing IRM's rigorous qualifications and demonstrating relevant work experience, signifies expertise and proficiency of the essential knowledge and skills needed to manage enterprise-wide risks across sectors and economies, including cybersecurity, supply chain, climate change, reputation, and more.

Kosha Parekh, IRMCert, Director of Academics, IRM India Affiliate, said: "On behalf of IRM, it is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates and the All-India Ranker the recent Level 1 global ERM examination. In an era where risks are diverse and dynamic, IRM continues to play a pivotal role in shaping students and professionals to become adept at navigating uncertainties in a complex world. Embracing an ERM perspective enables you to comprehend every facet of risk across diverse domains or sectors, equipping one with problem-solving, analytical thinking and negotiation skills. Here's to welcoming the upcoming cohort to our global community of risk-intelligent professionals, and best wishes for progressing their journey ahead with IRM's Level 2 qualification (IRMCert)."

Area Manager - Enterprise Risk Management, Tata Steel, Shivam Bosesays: "The IRM's Level 1 global certification has proven to be one of the most extensive and detailed qualifications in ERM. The Institute provided valuable guidance, a solid strategy, and insightful materials, which were backed by comprehensive interactive study sessions. This certification has equipped me with knowledge that is directly relevant to my role as an ERM practitioner. For a thorough and practical understanding of the subject, I strongly recommend this certification to anyone embarking on their risk management journey as it gives an enterprise-wide understanding. Personally, I now intend to gear up in preparing for IRM's Level 2 qualification and obtain the IRMCert designation."

Kalapala Vishnu Vardhan Chowdary, Student of NMIMS Centre for International Studies, Mumbai, said; "I am extremely thrilled to have secured an All-India Rank at IRM's Level 1 Global ERM Examination. The live study sessions by IRM exam coaches along with the study material and virtual learning portal provided by IRM guided me in preparing for the examination. The certification is extremely practical and helped develop a risk-thinking foresight. The cherry on the cake was that I chose NMIMS Centre for International Studies as my learning partner for additional guidance, one-on-one mentoring and doubt solving. I am extremely grateful to my professors at NMIMS who played an important role in this journey and highly recommend all candidates to opt for this. I look forward to progressing in my ERM journey ahead by taking up IRM's Level 2 Examination and earning the IRMCert designation."

The curriculum for IRM's global ERM examinations and certifications is periodically updated and reflects the new and evolving risk era we are in, ensuring our candidates are up-to-date with the latest best practices across sectors and areas of risk including international frameworks (like ISO 31000 and COSO 2004 and 2017), risk identification techniques, scenario planning, horizon scanning, evaluation of emerging risks, risk appetite and tolerance, risk treatment, risk reporting and communication, business continuity planning, internal audit and assurance and corporate governance.

In a world witnessing innumerable untoward incidents across business verticals and sectors, the need for risk-intelligent leaders is fast increasing. Whether candidates want to be a risk-intelligent business head, entrepreneur, or family business owner or work in / set up a risk consulting business, or become a qualified Chief Risk Officer (CRO), IRM's qualifications with Fellowship at Stage 5, are ideal for students and professionals across any background.

More information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at - https://www.theirmindia.org/

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for ERM qualifications and exams (Levels 1 to 5). IRM also publishes research, guidance, and professional standards across the world. Our members (including members of the Institute of Operational Risk) work in all industries, in all risk disciplines, and across public, private and not-for-profit sectors in more than 143 countries. With 360 exam centres in India, candidates can register for the ERM exams and start with the Level 1 entry stage exam evaluated by the AICTE (Ministry of Education, Government of India) and pursue the 5-level pathway to Certified Fellowship with designations at each stage after Level 2 and join a global community of risk-intelligent leaders.

IRM India Affiliate has entered into knowledge partnerships with: Invest India, the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME), CNBC TV18, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Ultra Tech Cement Limited, Cipla, Reliance Jio, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited and Bombay Chartered Accountants Society. IRM India Affiliate has also collaborated with NMIMS to launch India's first professional programmes in ERM covering IRM's exams and, earlier, launched a report with AICTE (under the Ministry of Education) on ERM and the Indian Higher Education System. In collaboration with KPMG in India, they also launched the first edition of "India Risk Taxonomy 2023". IRM has ventured into the school segment through collaboration with Mindler to develop risk-literacy among children through Enterprise Risk Career Program. IRM India Affiliate has recently collaborated with NISM (SEBI's Educational Arm) to launch the Enterprise Risk & India Regulation Online Course (ERIRC) to bolster risk and compliance in India Inc.

Website: https://www.theirmindia.org/

