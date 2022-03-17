Is it a bank holiday on March 18 for Holi in your state? check out

Not every state in India has a bank holiday on Holi. However, in most states, Holi is a bank holiday. Holi is a popular Indian festival. The festival will be celebrated across the country tomorrow, March 18, 2022.

In Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir Banks will be closed on Holi on March 18 (Friday).

Meanwhile, banks will not closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala and Bengal. The work of banks in these states will continue on a regular basis.

Also, on March 19 (the day after Holi / Yaosang), banks will be closed in Odisha, Manipur, Bihar, followed by a holiday on Sunday.

Banks have different holidays in different states. Some of the holidays / festivals that fall in the month of March are related to a particular state or region. Therefore, bank holidays may vary by state. It would be better if you plan and visit the bankk after seeing the list of holidays.