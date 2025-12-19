ISB and NBER Host the Conference on 'Household Finance Across the Lifecycle'

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19: The Indian School of Business (ISB), in partnership with the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), recently hosted the annual ISB-NBER conference on the theme of 'Household Finance across the Lifecycle' at its Hyderabad campus. The conference brought together leading national and international economists, academics, and global subject-matter experts to discuss and deliberate on critical dimensions of household financial behaviour.

The conference is a collaborative effort between ISB and NBER, designed to foster cutting-edge investigation and analysis of major economic issues. Through a series of research papers and panel discussions, the conference examined a range of topics, including household consumption and savings, responses to financial windfalls, the impact of inflation on portfolio rebalancing, disparities in home loans, and the role of health and deposit insurance in household financial stability.

Shilpa Aggarwal, Associate Professor, ISB, said: "The two-day conference brought together leading economists to examine how households make financial decisions across different stages of life. The insights shared have important implications for both policy and practice in a rapidly evolving Indian economy. The discussions also highlight ISB's continuing commitment to fostering research that strengthens household financial resilience and informs policy thinking."

At the 2-day event, leading economists and academicians shared their research findings at the conference. Experts included Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Professor at the University of Chicago and NBER; Viral V. Acharya, former Deputy Governor of the RBI and Professor at New York University and NBER; Pulak Ghosh, Professor at IIM- Bangalore; James M. Poterba, Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Tarun Ramadorai, Professor at Imperial College London; and Shashwat Alok, Professor at ISB.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor