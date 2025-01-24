'ISBmantra Offers Specialised Coaching Services to Secure an Admit to India's Top Business School: Indian School of Business (ISB)'

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: ISBmantra is a prominent provider of specialised consulting and coaching services for candidates applying to various programmes at the Indian School of Business (ISB). With an 80% interview to admit conversion rate, ISBmantra is geared up to provide detailed assistance to candidates in successfully applying for the newly launched 'Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders' (PGP YL) at ISB, Hyderabad. The PGP YL is a globally competitive programme aimed at catering to candidates with 0-2 years of work experience who want a management degree.

"In an exciting development, the newly launched PGP YL programme accepts CAT scores and now CAT takers too can apply for the programme. Out of the 3 lakh CAT takers, ISBmantra anticipates over 5,000-7,000 applicants vying for just about 100 PGPYL seats, making it critical for candidates to differentiate themselves and enrol for the programme," said Prashant Tibrewal, the Founder of Alum-n-i, and a Founding Member of ISBmantra and AdmitSquare Consulting. "Admissions trends show that top programs increasingly value holistic profiles. Our coaching methods align with these shifts, ensuring candidates present themselves as strong, well-rounded professionals during the interview and selection process." Tibrewal added

ISBmantra understands that applicants often grapple with identifying and articulating their key stories, and navigating the interview process. They struggle to select experiences that align with ISB's expectations of leadership, impact, and innovation. Limited word counts make it challenging to present stories with depth and clarity while maintaining focus on the applicant's unique role. ISBMantra addresses these challenges through a structured yet personalized approach with in-depth brainstorming sessions, clear articulation of narratives, and comprehensive interview preparation.

In-depth Brainstorming: Help applicants uncover overlooked achievements and align them with ISB's evaluation parameters. For instance, an applicant managing government projects, may be able to highlight their ability to navigate bureaucracy while driving measurable outcomes.

Clear Articulation: Train applicants refine the storytelling process to ensure clarity, conciseness, and impact, helping them articulate their role, challenges faced, and the significance of their contributions.

Interview Preparation: Through mock interviews and feedback sessions, empower them enhance their confidence and fine-tune responses to project their strengths effectively.

With 12 years of experience, ISBmantra is unique with its Mentor-Consultant Model, which combines the expertise of former ISB admissions officers with industry-specific consultants. This approach leverages insider knowledge and relatable guidance to craft compelling applications that emphasize leadership, impact, and academic readiness. In addition to application support, ISBmantra also offers personalized interview preparation with a 50% refund guarantee - thus ensuring a risk-free process for applicants.

ISBmantra has consistently delivered exceptional results, with around 10% of ISB's class annually, comprising of the candidates coached by ISBmantra. This remarkable success is driven by the robust team of former ISB admissions officers and 40+ ISB alumni from various industries. By leveraging this expertise, ISBmantra ensures that every part of the application process is strategic, personalized, and impactful.

