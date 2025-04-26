Ishaara Brings Authentic Chettinad Cuisine to Pune with a Special Pop-Up Menu

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Ishaara, a renowned restaurant celebrated for its authentic Indian cuisine, has partnered with Chef Pin, India's leading platform for home chefs and bakers, to present a special Chettinad pop-up - "Whispers of Chettinad," starting from 25th April till 30th April, 2025 at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune. This special menu will showcase the bold, flavorful dishes of Tamil Nadu's Chettinad region, expertly crafted by home-chef Rekha Rigo, offering Pune a vibrant new culinary experience.

Chettinad cuisine, rooted in South India's rich culinary heritage, is brought to life through Rekha's carefully crafted dishes. The pop-up menu at Ishaara will present both the cultural legacy and global influences of the Chettiar community. The Chettinad menu offers a vibrant mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that include an Assorted Vadai Platter and Chettinad Uppu Kari. Mains include the slow-cooked Chettinad Mutton Curry and the bold Mushroom Pepper Masala. Sides like Kongu Nadu Vellai Pulao and flaky Parottas complement the robust flavors, while the creamy Elaneer Payasam rounds off the meal on a sweet note.

Prashant Issar, Managing Director of Bellona Hospitality, shares, "This Chettinad pop-up menu is a true celebration of food and storytelling, perfectly capturing Ishaara's commitment to showcasing India's regional cuisines with a focus on authentic ingredients. By aligning with Chef Pin's mission to highlight the country's diverse flavors through talented chefs, hosting home-chef Rekha allows Ishaara to reinforce its position as a premier destination for truly meaningful and immersive dining experiences."

Chef Rekha Rigo, a Chennai native with a deep passion for food beyond traditional South Indian dishes, adds, "Raised on my grandmother's recipes, I've spent years rediscovering and perfecting the lost flavors of the South, creating dishes that reflect my heritage. After a career in the garment industry, I found my true calling in the kitchen. For me, holding a ladle feels like home. Cooking is my joy, and sharing these flavors is my way of connecting with others. At Ishaara, Punekars can savor Chettinad cuisine through a variety of delicacies that introduce exciting new flavors and spices."

Chettinad cuisine, with its vibrant spices and rich flavors, comes from the heart of South India. Known for its combination of dried chilies, black pepper and unique ingredients like kalpasi, it offers a blend of bold, comforting dishes. Through this partnership with Chef Pin, Ishaara strengthens its commitment to promoting India's diverse culinary heritage and connecting people through extraordinary food events in cities they serve.

About Bellona Hospitality:

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 32 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa and Caffe Allora. Focused on innovation, sustainability and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambiance and expert-crafted beverages. For more information, please visit: https://www.bellonahospitality.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor