Islene Island System by Hafele

New Delhi [India], June 13: Kitchen islands significantly enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of your kitchen by offering increased usable space, improved user convenience by allowing easy access to the countertop and unique designs which elevate the look and feel of your kitchen.

Hafele's latest introduction, Islene, is an aluminium profile solution that makes your kitchen island modular. With Islene, you can combine a wide range of stone, glass or wooden surfaces, and play with various profile configurations to create your own unique island designs. Offering modern aesthetics and unmatched flexibility, Islene sets new standards in kitchen island construction by seamlessly encapsulating the island and elevating it above the floor and making it easy to clean. This profile system enables clutter-free island design which complements your minimalist interiors, while also retaining the entire functionality of a kitchen island. Islene gives you the flexibility of not only designing innovative kitchen islands, but also modern desk systems, unique cabinets and coffee tables.

Minimal number of components and easy installation makes this system ready to use in no time. The premium black finish of the profiles complements a wide range of surfaces, delivering seamless aesthetics.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

