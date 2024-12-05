ISS India Strengthens Presence with New State-of-the-Art Office in Chennai

HT Syndication

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) / New Delhi [India], December 5: ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group) and one of India's leading integrated facilities management companies, has announced the expansion of its operations in India with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art, sustainability-focused office in Chennai. This strategic expansion reinforces ISS's commitment to strengthening its footprint in India and delivering exceptional solutions to its growing regional customer base.

The new office is strategically designed to support ISS's operations for its customer base in the region, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The sustainable office is another significant step forward contributing to ISS's sustainability strategy towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions within scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and full-scope net zero emissions by 2040.

Aksh Rohatgi, Managing Director - Asia Pacific of ISS A/S, commented, "Chennai is a vibrant hub of opportunity for ISS, and our new office embodies our strategic vision to deepen our presence in this dynamic market. This expansion enhances our capability to meet the evolving needs of our clients while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence within South India's business ecosystem. It marks a significant step in our broader strategy to invest in infrastructure, leverage local talent, and deliver exceptional value to our clients nationwide."

With the new office, ISS is focused on expanding its delivery of integrated facility management (IFM) solutions and catering services to clients across key business verticals, including IT, banking, and others in the region.

"Our new office in Chennai marks a significant milestone in ISS's regional expansion journey. This facility represents our commitment to redefining workplace efficiency and enhancing client satisfaction by delivering world-class integrated facilities management and catering services to clients across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. We intend to capitalise on the extensive talent pool in Chennai by emphasising on local recruitment," said GD Anand, Segment Director for Key Accounts Network at ISS India.

The Chennai office exemplifies ISS's dedication to employee well-being, operational efficiency, and sustainability. By integrating innovative technologies and sustainable practices, the office fosters a healthy and productive work environment. The focus on efficiency and environmental responsibility highlights ISS's commitment to creating a workplace that supports both employee satisfaction and long-term sustainability.

True to ISS's commitment to sustainability, the Chennai office employs eco-friendly initiatives like eliminating single-use plastics, adopting paperless processes through digital tools, motion sensors, and high-efficiency HVAC systems. The biophilic design, with natural elements, further enhances air quality and contributes to employee well-being. ISS India's commitment extends beyond the office walls. The office will play a pivotal role in driving operational excellence, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainability across the company's extensive network in India.

About ISS Facility Services (India)

ISS Facility Services India, headquartered in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group). The company started its operations in India in 2005 and today has over 45,000 employees managing more than 190 Mn. Sq. Ft. of area for over 1,000 clients across the country.

ISS's unique Integrated Facility Services (IFS) model, high standards of compliance and self-delivery, have helped create a huge differentiation in the marketplace. ISS also implements industry-leading IFS solutions to deliver savings, compliance, experiences, strategy innovation, impact, value, and enhanced brand reputation for its customers. Its industry capabilities and customer communities in India focus primarily on three broad areas, including Financial Services, Technology & Professional Services, and Industry & Manufacturing, which also includes Heavy Engineering, Healthcare, Pharma, and FMCG.

