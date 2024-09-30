Istituto Marangoni Mumbai Presents Their 2024 Student Showcase - Aikyam

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: On Friday, 13th September evening, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, the prestigious Italian fashion and design school in Mumbai, presented its 2024 fashion showcase, "Aikyam", a vibrant display of creativity and talent by its fashion design students.

The show's theme, "Aikyam", meaning unity, harmony, and identity in Sanskrit, reflects the institute's commitment to fostering global design trends while staying true to India's cultural roots. The collections exuded positivity, confidence, and hope, showcasing a strong sense of individuality and cultural connection. As a top destination for those pursuing fashion design courses in Mumbai, the institute's students drew inspiration from diverse sources like Mumbai streets, traditional Rajasthani art, and Goa's Portuguese influences, transforming them into modern, globally appealing designs. By revisiting their regional roots and reinterpreting traditional crafts, the students created fresh, trendy collections that not only preserved but also innovated India's rich cultural legacy. Each collection seamlessly blended traditional elements with contemporary design, demonstrating the students' ability to adapt heritage to modern aesthetics.

Speaking about the student showcase, Tarun Pandey, COO Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai, said, "Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's 2024 student fashion showcase, AIKYAM, celebrates the creativity and innovation of our talented fashion design students through 22 remarkable collections. Each collection captures a positive reflection on the industry's recent evolution, bringing forth fresh perspectives and groundbreaking ideas. Influenced by the dynamic and expressive nature of Gen-Z, these collections represent the next generation of designers and their unique vision for the future of fashion. At Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, we are committed to empowering our students for success in the global markets and business landscape. Responsible innovation is at the core of our approach, ensuring they are prepared for an ever-evolving world. As we navigate the new world, with a renewed focus on craft, experiences, and craftsmanship, we aim to highlight our academic excellence and student achievements on a global platform."

The recent student collections at Istituto Marangoni Mumbai not only marked a milestone in the students' personal and professional journey but also embodied the spirit of 'Aikyam'. The showcase featured 22 students presenting three signature pieces from each of their collections, highlighting their unique identities, perspectives and talents to the world.

Talking about the show and the level of fresh talent, Mevin Murden, Director of Education Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai, said, "This year, we could see more confidence in the students to embrace their local culture and 'look in' for inspiration. Something the school has been moulding into its identity over the past few years with a socially responsible approach working with local artisans in a Neo-craftsmanship approach."

Avinam Palikhe was awarded Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's '2024 Fashion Design Student of the Year' for the collection that he showcased at the event.

Furthermore, for the first time, guests could admire the work of fashion styling students in a curated photo exhibition. The top 5 students were:

In addition to the above, two of the school's special projects were also on display for guests to admire. These were:

* 'With Love Halston' USA collaboration scholarship winner, Ishita Singh, who showcased the three winning looks from her Halston-inspired collection

* The Kotpad Project, where the results of a research activity were showcased via a docu-film and coffee table book, as well as a collaborative capsule collection between the London and Mumbai schools.

The excellent reputation enjoyed by the school lies in the distinctive elements that have marked its identity since its foundation; first of all, the enhancement and promotion of 'Made in Italy' values, combined with a strong international vocation, and expressed through an educational system of proven quality and effectiveness, which makes use of the contribution of, and the established collaboration with, the most prominent fashion companies of the world.

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai broadcasted the show via a deferred IG Live session on Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's Instagram, Corporate Instagram, YouTube, and Metaverse on Friday 27th September, 2024, at 6:00 pm (IST).

Appreciations:

* The Rilievi Group, a leading company in handmade tailoring and embroidery for the haute couture industry, partnered with Istituto Marangoni Mumbai for the event.

* Salon Academy, Daniel Bauer Academy, supported the hair and makeup curation for the fashion showcase.

* Favini, an Italian paper manufacturer, came on board to help with luxury synthetic leathers for students to design accessories and garments.

