Italian food giant Toschi Vignola to expand India operations

Milan [Italy], June 4 : Italian specialty food company Toschi Vignola will significantly increase its business operations in India, leveraging the country's growing economy and evolving food preferences, CEO Stefano Toschi announced following a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal is on his two-day official visit to Italy.

The century-old Italian company, renowned for its premium black cherries and specialty food products, sees India as a key growth market driven by the country's large population and increasing appetite for Western cuisine alongside traditional foods.

"India is our main focus for the future, based on the growth and population of the country," Toschi told ANI.

"India has love for traditional food, but Indians are also looking for Western foods, and that is the opportunity for companies like us."

The CEO emphasised that India's robust economic growth and the strong diplomatic relations between India and Italy create favorable conditions for business expansion.

"India is a growing economy. The relationship between India and Italy is good for our business," he said.

Toschi Vignola, with its flagship black cherry products, boasts more than 400 product references spanning fruit preserves, syrups, spirits, and coffee solutions.

The company has established a strong presence in over 80 countries, serving bars, restaurants, ice cream shops, and pastry establishments worldwide.

The Italian firm specialises in premium syrups for beverages and coffee, positioning itself to capitalise on India's expanding cafe culture and growing demand for specialty food ingredients in the hospitality sector.

India represents a significant opportunity for Toschi Vignola as the country's food service industry continues to expand rapidly.

The growing middle class, increasing urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes have created demand for premium food products and international cuisine.

The company's focus on beverage syrups and coffee solutions aligns well with India's burgeoning cafe and restaurant scene, where specialty drinks and artisanal food preparations are gaining popularity among consumers.

