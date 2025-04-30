ITDC Welcomes Mugdha Sinha, IAS as New Managing Director

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Tourism, proudly announces the appointment of Mugdha Sinha, IAS (1999 batch Rajasthan cadre ) as its new Managing Director.

A senior bureaucrat, with rank of Additional Secretary, known for her visionary & dynamic leadership, Sinha brings over two decades of vast experience across governance and administration. Her previous impactful role as Director General of Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, saw her play a pivotal role in shaping National tourism policies, particularly in area of innovation and big data. She also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, where she led the GLAM division overseeing significant cultural and tourism initiatives. Her work focused on promoting India's heritage while integrating it with tourism development efforts; a valuable asset as she now leads ITDC's transformation journey.

In her new role, she will oversee ITDC's diverse verticals, including The Ashok Group of Hotels, Ashok Events, Ashok Travels & Tours, Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management (AIH&TM), Ashok International Trade ( Duty free shops), Catering units and Ashok Consultancy & engineering Services.

Commenting on her appointment, Sinha said, "It is a privilege to join ITDC. My focus will be on modernising operations, enhancing the tourism and hospitality experience, and building a globally competitive brand rooted in India's rich cultural heritage."

With this appointment, ITDC looks forward to a dynamic phase of innovation, growth, and renewed positioning in the global tourism and hospitality landscape.

About India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC):

ITDC was incorporated in 1966 with a mandate to develop and expand tourism infrastructure in the country. The Corporation has been moving ahead with consistent efforts on development, growth, and high-quality services and amenities to its guests. Apart from running Hotels, the ITDC has diversified into non-hotel sectors like Ticketing, Tours and Travels, Event Management, Duty-Free Shopping, Publicity & Printing Consultancy, Engineering Consultancy, mounting Sound & Light Shows, Hospitality education and skill development- all under one roof.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor