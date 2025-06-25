iValue Group Partners with Supermicro to Fuel Strategic Market Reach Across Key Regions

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: iValue Group, a leading provider of integrated solutions for Digital Transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology. This significant addition to iValue Group's OEM portfolio is set to accelerate market expansion and empower businesses across India, Singapore, Dubai, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia with Supermicro's cutting-edge, optimized computing solutions. This partnership marks a pivotal step for both organizations, focusing on mutual growth and increased market footprint.

Supermicro is renowned for its innovative server and storage systems, offering a broad range of high-performance, energy-efficient, and cost-effective solutions across various industries, including enterprise, data centre, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G/edge.

This partnership marks a pivotal step for both organizations, focusing on mutual growth and increased market footprint. iValue Group will leverage its extensive channel network, deep market penetration, and expertise in value-added distribution to significantly accelerate Supermicro's reach and impact across these rapidly expanding markets. iValue Group's role will extend beyond distribution, encompassing pre-sales support, technical enablement, comprehensive training for channel partners, and robust post-sales services, ensuring seamless deployment and optimal performance for customers. By providing local presence, specialized technical capabilities, and a strong understanding of market dynamics, iValue Group will play a crucial role in translating Supermicro's global innovation into localized success and substantial market share gains.

"We are thrilled to welcome Supermicro to our growing OEM portfolio, a partnership poised for significant growth," said Mr. Shrikant Shitole, CEO, iValue Group. "Supermicro's commitment to innovation, performance, and energy efficiency perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver best-in-class solutions that drive digital transformation for our customers. Our deep-rooted presence and extensive partner ecosystem across India, Singapore, Dubai, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia will provide Supermicro with unparalleled access to new growth opportunities and untapped markets, ensuring their advanced server and storage technologies empower more businesses to achieve their strategic objectives. We are confident that this collaboration will unlock new revenue streams and establish Supermicro as a dominant force in these regions."

"At Supermicro, we are committed to enabling next-generation computing infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of AI, cloud, and enterprise customers. Our partnership with iValue in India marks a significant step forward in expanding our reach and delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions to a broader market. We look forward to working closely with iValue to accelerate digital transformation for our customers across sectors," said Suresh Kumar T, General Manager, India, Supermicro.

The collaboration is set to significantly enhance the availability and adoption of Supermicro's diverse product line, including their latest generation of servers, storage systems, and GPU-optimized solutions, critical for demanding workloads in AI, HPC, and cloud environments, thereby driving their market penetration and growth.

About iValue Group

iValue Group the fastest-growing Strategic Technology Advisor, secures and manages enterprises' digital assets in hybrid-cloud environments. With 500+ experts, we offer custom solutions and services, partnering with top OEMs across India, SAARC and SEA. iValue cloud based CoE showcases 25+ integrated solutions stack across OEMs to facilitate risk-free technology adoption in double quick time for our Partners business growth. iValue has direct presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering business and technical needs of partners to address their customer needs across the regions.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

