IVCA Gears Up for India's Pioneering GreenReturns Summit 2024

New Delhi [India], October 15: India's apex industry body for the alternate capital ecosystem, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), is set to host the GreenReturns Summit 2024, one of India's most significant initiatives focusing on climate change. The two-day Summit will take place in New Delhi from December 2-3, 2024.

IVCA's mission is to create a self-reliant and sustainable investment ecosystem for domestic and global capital, addressing the critical financing needs of India's green transition. The Summit will see participation from prominent institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and private equity firms, alongside Indian leaders. The event aims to foster strategic dialogue on channelling global institutional capital into climate-resilient projects by leveraging innovative financial mechanisms, such as blended finance. A key feature of the Summit will be the Green Pop-up Village, which will showcase some of India's leading companies and start-ups, highlighting their innovations and sustainable practices within the green economy.

Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, stated, "The IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2024 will serve as a pivotal platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and actionable solutions to channel global and domestic capital into sustainable sectors. We are laying the groundwork for India's leadership in the global climate agenda, driving investments that will not only support the nation's net-zero commitments but also generate long-term economic and environmental returns."

IVCA's GreenReturns Summit offers a unique opportunity to showcase the immense investment potential of India's green economy. Announced at COP26 in 2021, India's ambitious net-zero target by 2070 positions the country among global climate leaders. However, there is an immediate financing gap of USD 3.5 trillion, part of the total USD 10.1 trillion needed to meet these targets. This Summit aims to address that gap.

The Summit will facilitate dialogue on mobilizing capital, with a focus on areas such as concessional finance, technology transfers, and innovative financing mechanisms. It will also explore actionable pathways to attract long-term, climate-focused capital, accelerating the shift to renewable energy and addressing India's key climate challenges. IVCA, which represents a combined AUM of USD 340 billion across its 380+ members, has been at the forefront of fostering a thriving investment ecosystem in India. The GreenReturns Summit will further strengthen its leadership in steering the country toward a sustainable and financially resilient future.

