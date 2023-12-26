ixigo AU Credit Card: Unlock Unmatched Travel Perks with Your Gateway

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 26: Are you prepared to elevate your travel experiences? The ixigo AU Credit Card is set to transform the way you explore the world. With exclusive features and benefits, this credit card caters to avid travelers who crave unparalleled advantages. Let's delve into the extraordinary offerings that make the ixigo AU Credit Card your ultimate travel companion.

Exclusive Travel Discounts: Unlock Savings Beyond Imagination

Imagine getting an instant 10% discount on your flights, hotels, and bus bookings. With the ixigo AU Credit Card, this dream becomes a reality. Enjoy significant savings without any cap on hotels, flights, and bus bookings.

Zero Payment Gateway Charges on Train Tickets

Traveling by train? ixigo AU Credit Card users enjoy the privilege of zero payment gateway charges on train tickets twice a month. Experience seamless bookings with zero additional costs - it doesn't get more convenient than this.

Accelerated Reward Points: Earn as You Spend

20 RP per Rs. 200 Spend on Train Bookings

Every train journey becomes more rewarding with the ixigo AU Credit Card. Earn a substantial 20 reward points for every Rs. 200 spent on train bookings, accelerating your reward points collection.

10 RP* per Rs. 200 [EM1] Spend on Online Transactions

For every online transaction, be it shopping, dining, or entertainment, earn 10 reward points for every Rs. 200 spent. Your everyday purchases now contribute to your next travel adventure.

5 RP* per Rs. 200 [EM2] Spend on Offline Transactions[EM3]

Even with regular transactions, the rewards keep coming. Earn 5 reward points for every Rs. 200 spent, ensuring that every swipe of your ixigo AU Credit Card brings you closer to exciting travel rewards.

Top of Form

Zero Forex Markup Fee: Make International Travel Hassle-Free

Say goodbye to hefty forex charges. The ixigo AU Credit Card offers a zero-forex markup fee, making your international transactions cost-effective and hassle-free. Explore the world without worrying about additional currency conversion charges.

Top of Form

Complimentary Lounge Access: Travel in Style and Comfort

8 Complimentary Railway Lounge Access

Enhance our rail travel experience with two complimentary railway lounge access passes every quarter. Relax and rejuvenate in style before embarking on your train journey.

8 Complimentary Domestic Airport Lounge Access

Airport experiences receive a luxurious upgrade with two complimentary domestic airport lounge access passes every quarter. Enjoy premium amenities and unwind before your flight.

1 Complimentary International Lounge Access using Priority Pass

For your international travels, the ixigo AU Credit Card provides one complimentary lounge access per year using Priority Pass, ensuring a sophisticated start to your global adventures.

Fuel Surcharge Waiver: Savings Every Time You Refuel

Fuel up your vehicle without worrying about extra costs. The ixigo AU Credit Card offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver, providing savings every time you refuel.

In conclusion, this AU Credit Card is more than just a financial instrument; it's a key that unlocks a world of unmatched travel perks. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional explorer, this travel credit card is tailored to meet your travel needs and elevate your experiences. Embark on a journey of savings, rewards, and luxurious travel - apply for the ixigo AU Credit Card on AU Small Finance Bank website today!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor