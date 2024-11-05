IYAZ Sets Shillong Ablaze on India Tour Stop in collaboration with Courtyard by Marriott Shillong

HT Syndication

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 5: Global music sensation IYAZ brought his India tour to an unforgettable stop in Shillong today, captivating an enthusiastic crowd of over 4,000+ fans. Organized by Fav Events in collaboration with Courtyard by Marriott Shillong, the concert, held at Lariti, Mawdiangdiang, was an exceptional experience from start to finish.

Kicking off at 2 PM, the event featured performances by Shillong's top talents, including Jessie Lyngdoh, Lily and Banshan, Zethan, and Meban, setting the perfect vibe for an evening of incredible music. Renowned DJ Wish from Goa kept the energy high, pumping up the crowd between sets with vibrant beats. Adding a touch of style, Gen's presented a live fashion show, celebrating local fashion and creativity that perfectly complemented the event's energy.

The highlight, of course, was IYAZ himself, who delivered a thrilling set that had the audience dancing and singing along to every song, making for a truly memorable performance.

Following the concert, guests were invited to continue the celebration at the exclusive IYAZ After Party held at the Cosmos Banquet Hall, Courtyard by Marriott Shillong, rounding off the night with even more music, food, and festivity. IYAZ will now head to Mizoram for the next leg of his India tour, promising more high-energy performances ahead.

For more information, please contact: Courtyard by Marriott Shillong | Fav Events

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor