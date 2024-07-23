IYDF and 8 Abs Gym Collaborate for Child Welfare Event Spreading Love in Saket Nagar

BusinessWire India

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23: This morning at 10 AM, a child welfare event jointly orchestrated by IYDF and the charitable enterprise 8 Abs Gym took place as scheduled next to the Central Bank in Saket Nagar. Spearheaded by philanthropist Anubhav Chaudhary, the event brought warmth and care to the local children.

The event proceeded smoothly with the enthusiastic participation of volunteers Navjot, Praveen, Honey, Iti, and Anjana. The venue, conveniently located near the Central Bank, ensured easy access for parents and children. 8 Abs Gym not only provided a safe activity space for the kids but also promoted health and happiness.

The organizers prepared a variety of thoughtfully curated supplies, including 2 kg of flour, 1 kg of rice, 250 grams of oil, a Ludo game, 2 chocolates, a pancake, two types of snacks, a bag of chips, a pack of biscuits, gift bags, copies, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, extra candies, jump ropes, and balls. These items were carefully packaged into gifts and distributed to every child in attendance.

The children's faces lit up with uncontainable joy upon receiving their gifts. The Ludo game and jump ropes offered them fun and exercise, while chocolates and pancakes delighted their taste buds. Volunteers also educated the children on the importance of healthy eating and how to use their new school supplies.

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged the children in interactive games, fostering teamwork and boosting their confidence. Organizer Anubhav Chaudhary expressed his hope that such activities would help more children feel the love and support of society, motivating them to strive for a positive future.

This event not only provided material assistance to the children of Saket Nagar but also offered them much-needed emotional encouragement. The collaboration between IYDF and 8 Abs Gym highlighted the vital role of social organizations in child welfare and called for greater public support for this cause.

As volunteer Navjot noted, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces makes all our efforts worthwhile. We hope to see more events like this, benefiting even more children."

The event concluded in a lively and warm atmosphere, with children leaving the venue with gifts and smiles. Anubhav Chaudhary affirmed his commitment to supporting similar charitable activities in the future, contributing to the harmonious development of society.

