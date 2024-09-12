IYDF and A.R. Building Designer Bring Health and Care to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 12: The International Youth Development Fund (IYDF), in collaboration with A.R. Building Designer, organised a special charity event at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Urdu Middle School. The event provided food, educational supplies, and sports equipment to 50 underprivileged children, while also hosting a dental check-up camp for 70 children, aimed at improving their living conditions and health.

A Joint Effort to Support Underprivileged Children

The event was organised by Mohammad Jahangir Alam, founder of A.R. Building Designer, and supported by a team of eight volunteers, including Anam Afreen, Tabassum Perween, and S. Amir Wasim. The team arrived at the school in Gaya, Bihar, bringing with them food, school supplies, and sports equipment to offer warmth and care to the children. The event was fully supported by the school's head, Md. Ayub Alam.

Donations: Meeting Daily Needs

Each child received a food package containing rice, flour, red lentils, onions, potatoes, mustard oil, turmeric powder, chili powder, and spice mix, providing short-term relief to their families. In addition to food, the volunteers also provided the children with footballs, badminton sets, notebooks, pens, and storybooks to support their education and recreation. In a fun twist, random games were organised where children could win extra prizes, adding an element of joy. Each child received a pencil and candy, and all 50 children were given biscuits and chocolates at the end of the event.

Dental Camp: Focusing on Children's Health

Health is the foundation of a child's growth, and a dental camp was arranged during the event, where 70 children received dental check-ups under professional guidance. This helped the children understand their oral health and taught them how to properly care for their teeth, raising their hygiene awareness.

A Day of Fun and Learning: Sports and Education in Harmony

Besides the donations and dental camp, the volunteers organised a variety of extracurricular activities. The children enjoyed skipping, badminton, and bowling, which allowed them to release stress and enjoy physical exercise. A poetry reading session also provided a platform for the children to showcase their talents, fostering a love for culture and language.

These activities helped the children learn new skills while boosting their confidence and teamwork abilities. Their laughter and cheers filled the school grounds, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

Volunteer Reflections: Joy Shared with the Children

After the event, organiser Mohammad Jahangir Alam reflected on the experience, saying, "First of all, I would like to thank the entire IYDF team for giving me this opportunity to do this great work. My team and I had a wonderful time during the event. Although there were challenges, we didn't feel the pressure because we focused on our responsibility."

He added, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces gave us immense satisfaction. This sense of responsibility drove us to successfully complete the event. Our team had a lot of fun throughout the process, and in the end, we truly wanted everyone to be happy. Nothing could stop us from achieving that."

The volunteers also expressed their happiness at being part of the event, saying they felt honoured and grateful to contribute. The children's smiles were the greatest reward for their efforts.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Bring Warmth and Hope

IYDF and A.R. Building Designer are committed to continuing their support for schools like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Urdu Middle School. Through future events, they aim to provide more assistance and support to underprivileged children, not just through material donations but also by caring for their futures and dreams.

The children's smiles and the volunteers' dedication demonstrated the power of love and compassion. Moving forward, IYDF and A.R. Building Designer will continue their efforts to bring warmth and hope to more children, helping them grow in an environment filled with love and support, paving the way for a brighter future.

