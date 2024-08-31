IYDF and Best Inn Laundry Service Provide Aid to Underprivileged Primary School Students

PNN

Sithankuddy [India], August 31: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Best Inn Laundry Service, conducted a charitable aid event at a primary school in Sithankuddy 5th Cross Sithankuddysalai, India. The event aimed to support 42 underprivileged primary school students by providing them with essential learning materials and nutritious food, helping them better navigate the challenges of their education and daily lives.

The event was organized by Kidhar Mohindine, with active participation from volunteers Amala Salasuter, Delphin, Zacharais Martin, Srinivas, and Vikas Panda. P. Umadevyya, the head of the beneficiary institution, was also present to oversee the distribution.

During the event, the children received various educational and living supplies, including school bags, exam notebooks, colored crayons, healthy drinks, small packs of noodles, biscuits, and cakes. These items were selected to enhance the children's learning experiences and improve their overall quality of life.

In addition to distributing the supplies, the volunteers engaged the children in discipline education and fun activities. This interaction not only boosted the children's interest in learning but also taught them valuable life skills through play.

Reflecting on the event, Kidhar Mohindine shared, "Organizing events like this allows us to gain a deeper understanding of our society and its people. By working together with everyone involved, we've learned so much and experienced the joy and fulfillment that comes from helping others. We hope to have more opportunities in the future to organize similar events, to better serve our community and assist more children in need."

This event highlighted the care and concern of society for vulnerable children and underscored the importance of collective efforts in improving their lives. The collaboration between IYDF and Best Inn Laundry Service demonstrated a strong commitment to education and community welfare, bringing hope and support to underprivileged children.

