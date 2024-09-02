IYDF and Binary Infotech Solution Provide Aid to Underprivileged Students in Meerut

PNN

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Binary Infotech Solution, organized a charity event at Composite Vidyalaya Kaiser Ganj School in Meerut. Led by Muhammad Aaqib, the event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Muhammad Arbaaz, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Amaan, and Laiba Mirza. Together, they provided much-needed educational and sports supplies to 65 underprivileged children in the local community.

Donated Supplies and Event Details

During the event, the organizers distributed the following items to the students:

Educational Supplies: 75 geometry boxes (containing pens, sharpeners, erasers, etc.), 75 lunch boxes and water bottles, 100 notebooks, and 75 computer study books. These materials were aimed at enhancing the students' learning environment and providing the necessary tools for their academic success.

Sports Equipment: 4 badminton rackets, 2 cricket sets, 4 footballs, and 4 skipping ropes. These items were intended to encourage the children to engage in physical activities, fostering teamwork and a healthy lifestyle.

Event Highlights

The event was filled with laughter and excitement as the children eagerly participated in skipping rope and badminton competitions. The highlight of the event was the distribution of the supplies, where the children's faces lit up with happiness as they received their new educational and sports items.

Organizer's Reflections

Muhammad Aaqib, reflecting on the event, said: "Organizing an event like this feels incredibly rewarding. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brings us immense satisfaction and pride. We hope that this event not only provides material support but also inspires the children, filling them with confidence and motivation for their studies and future."

Conclusion

The collaboration between IYDF and Binary Infotech Solution significantly improved the living conditions of underprivileged students in Meerut. By offering both material support and emotional encouragement, this event brought hope and opportunities to these children, helping them envision a brighter and more promising future. IYDF remains committed to similar charitable initiatives, working with partners to bring more care and support to children in need.

