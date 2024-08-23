IYDF and Bookmylaundry Join Forces to Ignite Hope for Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: On the evening of August 19, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Bookmylaundry to host a heartwarming outreach event at the Jevanjyoti Ashram Orphanage in Bhubaneswar, India. This event, organized by Kanhu Charan Mohanty, saw the enthusiastic participation of volunteers Urmilabala Swain, Bharati Maa, Pintu Sahoo, and Moha Padhy, who brought essential supplies and compassion to the 37 children residing at the orphanage.

During the event, the children were provided with an array of essential items, including 52 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of lentils, 10 kilograms of noodles, 5 litres of cooking oil, 50 packs of biscuits, 40 bottles of Dettol disinfectant, 40 geometry sets, 40 school bags, calculators, Ludo games, protein powder, protein-rich porridge, laundry detergent, and mixed spices. These generous contributions not only catered to the children's daily needs but also supported their education and recreational activities.

In addition to the distribution of these supplies, the event featured engaging intellectual competitions such as general knowledge quizzes and essay writing contests. The children eagerly participated, showcasing their intellect and creativity. Reflecting on the event, Kanhu Charan Mohanty stated, "This has been one of the most rewarding experiences we've ever had. The joy and excitement shared with the children brought us immense happiness. Thanks to IYDF, we were able to organize this charitable effort independently and effectively. We are deeply grateful for IYDF's support and collaboration and look forward to future opportunities to help more children, brightening their prospects for a better future."

This event not only highlighted IYDF and Bookmylaundry's commitment to uplifting underprivileged children but also demonstrated the power of collective efforts to create a better life for those in need. Through their compassionate actions, these children's lives have been significantly improved, and their future now holds the promise of hope and brightness.

