IYDF and Charitable Companies Warm Orphanages with Love and Hope

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5: On August 5, 2024, in Lucknow, India, a heartfelt aid event was successfully held at the Aliganj Sector Q Lucknow orphanage. This event was organized by the socially conscious companies K S S Agro Agriculture and Ronak Travel C/O Rajasthan Tours and Travel, led by Ajeet Singh Chauhan. The event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers including Anmol Verma, Svitri Devi, Aradhna Singh, Chaman Verma, Umesh Kumar Verma, and Renu Yadav.

The primary objective of this event was to provide essential supplies to the children at the orphanage. The companies donated a wide range of items, including books, notebooks, pencils, erasers, stationery boxes, colors, biscuits, candies, savory snacks, and juices, aiming to enhance the children's learning and living conditions.

The aid event took place from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM, during which volunteers distributed all the donated items to 37 children, bringing warmth and care into their lives. Under the guidance of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), the event created a loving environment for the children.

Volunteers expressed that the event had a significant impact on the children, viewing them as the future's hope. Throughout the event, volunteers and team members discussed various aspects, concluding that such aid activities are beneficial not only for the children but also for raising social responsibility awareness among participants.

Soni Singh, the head of the orphanage, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the event, praising the selfless contributions of the companies and volunteers. She noted that the aid brought substantial help and encouragement to the children.

Through this event, socially conscious companies and volunteers once again demonstrated their care and support for vulnerable groups, contributing to social warmth and progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor