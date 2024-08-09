IYDF and Community Volunteers Provide Humanitarian Aid to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9: In a heartwarming humanitarian effort, IYDF (International Youth Development Foundation) joined forces with community volunteers to bring much-needed support to the children of Atma Jyoti Vikas Samiti Orphanage. This event, organized by Ronak Madnani, founder of Ronak Lamps, saw active participation from volunteers Vijay Kumar, Nupur Madnani, Rohit Sisodiya, and Yogendra Singh.

The primary aim of this initiative was to provide essential supplies and interactive support to the orphanage children. The volunteers brought a variety of critical items, including 3 barrels of canola oil, 5 kilograms of butter, 40 kilograms of lentils, 15 kilograms of green grams, 20 kilograms of chickpeas, 5 kilograms of red lentils, 5 kilograms of white chickpeas, 10 kilograms of red kidney beans, and 3 keyboards. These supplies will significantly enhance the children's living conditions and learning environment.

During the event, the volunteers organized engaging games and activities for the children, offering prizes to the winners. The children eagerly participated, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm. The interactive games not only brought joy but also helped to build their confidence and teamwork skills.

Ronak Madnani expressed his sentiments: "This event has been an invaluable experience for me and my team. Witnessing the children's smiles and their resilience in the face of adversity has been incredibly inspiring. We hope these supplies will provide tangible assistance, and we look forward to continuing our support for these children, helping them grow and thrive."

Sheela Modi, the head of the orphanage, conveyed heartfelt gratitude: "We are deeply thankful to IYDF and all the generous volunteers for bringing such essential support to our children. These supplies and the kindness shown will significantly improve their living conditions and bring much-needed warmth into their lives."

This event not only highlighted the care and support from IYDF and the community volunteers but also brought hope and warmth to the orphanage children. We look forward to more such initiatives, ensuring that more children in need experience the love and care of the community.

