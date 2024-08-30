IYDF and Daksh Integrated Solutions India Agra Provide Warm Support to Children in Agra

PNN

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30: On the evening of 26 August 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Daksh Integrated Solutions India Agra to host a heartwarming charity event at D Jail House and Banquet, bringing much-needed aid to underprivileged children. The event, organized by Lalit Chaudhary, was supported by a dedicated team of nine volunteers, including Prince Sharma, Harendra Singh, Gaurav, Saurabh, Pawan Chaudhary, Lokpal Chahar, Tushar, and Pankaj Chaudhary. Their selfless efforts brought joy and hope to 38 children.

Aid Materials and Activities

* The event provided a wide range of essential supplies to the children, including:

* Stationery: A total of 30 sets of educational materials were distributed, including integrated reading and writing books, mathematics workbooks, English and Hindi workbooks, dictionaries, geometry boxes, and pens, offering valuable resources to support the children's education.

* Sports Equipment: Cricket bats, balls, badminton sets, footballs, Carrom boards, ropes, and table tennis supplies were given to meet the children's needs for physical activities.

* Snacks: A variety of treats, including candies, chocolates, chips, samosas, and biscuits, brought joy to the children.

* Decorative Materials: Large IYDF banners, pamphlets, flowers, and small water bottles added a warm and welcoming atmosphere to the event.

Event Highlights

Held at D Jail House and Banquet, the event was filled with laughter and happiness. Volunteers enthusiastically distributed books and workbooks, arranged generous snacks, and organized educational and sports activities for the children. Together with the children, the volunteers engaged in meaningful activities such as drawing, skipping rope, and playing board games. The educational segment of the event helped spark the children's interest in learning and provided them with essential tools to support their studies.

Volunteer Reflections

Reflecting on the event, organizer Lalit Chaudhary expressed his deep emotions: "This event was incredibly uplifting for me. Seeing these children smile because of our efforts brought me immense joy. The dedication of the volunteers and the happiness of the children make me look forward to our next charity event with great anticipation. Opportunities to help underprivileged children are truly precious, and we hope to continue giving back to society in this way."

Conclusion

This event not only provided much-needed material support to the underprivileged children of Agra but also offered them emotional warmth through the selfless dedication and care of the volunteers. The collaboration between IYDF and Daksh Integrated Solutions India Agra once again highlighted the importance of societal care and support for vulnerable groups. We hope that more such events will be organized in the future to continue bringing light and hope to children in need.

