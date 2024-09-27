IYDF and Dance & Fitness Club Host Charity Event to Bring Joy and Support to Underprivileged Children

PNN

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 27: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi, organised a special charity event in Panchyat Sachiwale Sidrol Prakhand, Namkum, Jharkhand, India. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational support to over 50 underprivileged children in the local area. Through various games and interactive activities, the children experienced an unforgettable day filled with joy and care.

Background and Objectives

This event was initiated by Prem Parm Anand, owner of Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi, and was supported by a group of dedicated volunteers. The team of 12 volunteers, including Rahul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Asha Mahto, Babita Singh, Sunita Lakra, Anima Kumari, Shakti Kumar Pandey, Bheem Bediya, Mohan Kumar, Kamlesh Kumar, Prabhat Kumar, and Suraj Kumar, worked together to ensure the children received much-needed support and encouragement.

The event was held under the leadership of Laxmi Kujur, who has long been dedicated to improving the education and living conditions of underprivileged children. Her efforts helped bring crucial resources and entertainment opportunities to the children through this initiative.

Donations: Enhancing Learning and Living Conditions

The volunteers prepared a wide range of items to support the children's daily needs and education. These included 50 school bags, pencil cases, lunch boxes, water bottles, and pen sets, alongside 50 colouring books. To add to the excitement, trophies, footballs, cricket sets, and jump ropes were also distributed, ensuring that the children had both educational tools and recreational equipment. Additionally, the volunteers provided 100 cakes, 100 snacks like Kurkure and KitKat chocolates, and 20 bottles of drinks to brighten up the day.

These donations not only met the children's basic learning and living needs but also added fun and excitement to their leisure time through the sports equipment provided.

Fun-Filled Activities: Encouraging Creativity and Team Spirit

The event kicked off in the morning with a series of competitions and fun activities that filled the air with laughter. These games and competitions helped the children exercise their bodies while sparking their creativity and fostering team spirit.

The day's activities included:

* Drawing competition - The children expressed their creativity and imagination through colourful drawings, bringing their ideas to life.

* Dance competition - With music playing, the children danced joyfully, showcasing their talent and energy.

* Football match - An exciting football match saw the children full of energy, working together in teams and demonstrating their coordination.

* Badminton match - The children enthusiastically participated in the badminton competition, enjoying the thrill of the game.

* Skipping contest - Laughter filled the air as the children took turns in the skipping contest, enjoying every moment.

* Cricket match - As one of India's favourite sports, the cricket match gave the children an opportunity to engage in friendly competition while honing their teamwork skills.

Reflections from Volunteers: The Priceless Reward of Helping Children

Following the event, organiser Prem Parm Anand shared his reflections: "It brings me immense happiness to help these underprivileged children through this event. The feeling is priceless, and I hope to continue organising such events to support more children in need."

The volunteers echoed similar sentiments, expressing their joy in seeing the children so happy. "Seeing the children play, laugh, and enjoy themselves is the most rewarding part of this experience. Knowing that we have made a positive impact in their lives fills us with satisfaction," they shared.

Looking Forward: Continued Support and Care

This event brought not only material assistance to more than 50 children but also gave them opportunities to develop physically and express themselves creatively. IYDF and Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi plan to continue organising similar events, offering more underprivileged children the support and care they need to thrive.

The success of this charity event provided the children with essential support and filled them with hope and confidence for the future. IYDF and Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi are committed to continuing their efforts, with the goal of bringing love and opportunities to even more children as they work toward a brighter tomorrow.

