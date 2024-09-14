IYDF and DarshCreation Support Children's Growth with Charity Event at Jesus Mission in Agra

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 14: On September 9, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and DarshCreation hosted a successful charity event at Jesus Mission in Agra, India, providing essential educational and living supplies to 36 children. The event not only addressed the children's immediate material needs but also promoted their physical and emotional well-being through sports and interactive games.

The volunteer team, led by Payal Agarwal, included Shubham Agarwal, Monika Agarwal, Anjali Agarwal, Shub Sureka, Anshika Sureka, Archana Verma, Rohit Verma, and Rachana Verma. They were fully involved in procuring, preparing, and distributing the supplies. The donations included basic necessities like rice, cooking oil, and noodles, as well as school bags, pencil cases, art supplies, cricket and badminton sets, footballs, and skipping ropes.

What set this event apart was that it went beyond material donations. The volunteers also organised sports activities, including cricket, football, badminton, and skipping competitions, which fostered teamwork and improved the children's athletic skills. By blending material aid with active participation, the event made a deeper impact, inspiring the children's enthusiasm for life and boosting their confidence.

The collaboration between IYDF and DarshCreation highlighted how practical action can help children in underprivileged areas overcome the challenges of lacking resources. By donating food and educational tools, the children were given the basic support they needed, allowing them to focus on their studies and personal growth.

Peter Paul, the representative of the Jesus Mission, expressed his gratitude after the event, saying, "These supplies will greatly improve the children's living conditions, offering invaluable help as they continue to learn and grow."

Payal Agarwal reflected on the event, stating, "This experience allowed all of us to witness the power of giving. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made every effort worthwhile." She emphasized that the goal was not only to provide material support but also to show the children they are cared for and supported by society.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to partner with more organisations to conduct similar charity events, taking practical steps to improve the lives of more children. This event provided immediate relief to the children while also planting the seeds of hope in their hearts, laying the foundation for their future growth and success.

