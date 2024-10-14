IYDF and Dr. Lal Path Labs Bring Care and Hope to Children in New Delhi Orphanage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Dr. Lal Path Labs, held a special event at an orphanage in Press Enclave Marg, New Delhi, offering both material support and uplifting activities to 38 children. The event, led by Dr. Sauni Kumari, aimed to provide essential items and encourage the children with inspirational talks about personal growth and career planning, fostering hope for their futures. Starting at 9 AM, the event saw participation from 12 dedicated volunteers, all eager to make a positive impact on the children's lives.

Focus on Care and Growth

For many years, IYDF has been committed to supporting vulnerable groups, particularly youth and children, bringing warmth and care wherever they go. This event, with Dr. Lal Path Labs as a partner, provided material support to the orphanage and delivered a message of health and care to the children. Dr. Lal Path Labs, known for its strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, demonstrated its continued involvement in humanitarian efforts through this meaningful collaboration.

Engaging Activities with a Lasting Impact

Under the guidance of Dr. Sauni Kumari, volunteers organized a range of activities that ensured the children had a memorable and enriching experience. Highlights of the day included:

Sports Competitions: The volunteers organized games of cricket and badminton, two of the children's favorite sports. The lively competitions filled the atmosphere with energy, laughter, and excitement, offering the children both fun and exercise.

Motivational Talks: One of the most impactful parts of the event was a series of talks aimed at inspiring the children to focus on education and set future goals. Volunteers shared personal stories and life lessons, encouraging the children to dream big and emphasizing the importance of education in shaping their futures.

Donation of Essential Supplies: IYDF and Dr. Lal Path Labs provided the orphanage with a range of essential supplies, including stationery, books, and educational materials. These items not only addressed the children's immediate needs but also offered a reminder that they are supported by the community around them.

Lunch Gathering: The event concluded with a heartwarming lunch shared by the volunteers and children, offering a further chance for connection and conversation. The children's happiness was evident as they enjoyed the meal together, and the atmosphere was filled with warmth and camaraderie.

Volunteers: Bringing Warmth and Inspiration

The team of 12 volunteers, including Rinku Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Abdullah Khan, Saroj Khan, Vasim Qureshi, Sohan Khan, Wajid Khan, Mustkim Khan, Raju Khan, Shahji Qureshi, and Bilal Ahmed, came from diverse backgrounds but shared a common goal: to bring joy and support to the children. Each volunteer actively engaged with the children throughout the event, participating in games, sharing their experiences, and offering encouragement. The volunteers expressed how the day not only brought joy to the children but also deeply moved them, highlighting the personal fulfillment that comes from helping others.

Words of Thanks from the Orphanage

Abdul Ahmad, the head of the orphanage, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Dr. Lal Path Labs. "The children here need more than just material assistance; they need care, motivation, and encouragement. The visit from IYDF and Dr. Lal Path Labs has made the children feel supported and valued, especially during the motivational talks that have given them hope and a renewed sense of purpose," he said. He added that he hopes to see more events like this in the future to continue helping the children pursue their dreams.

Conclusion

This event, a collaboration between IYDF and Dr. Lal Path Labs, not only provided vital supplies but also sowed the seeds of hope in the hearts of the children. Through their dedicated efforts, the organizers and volunteers made a lasting impact, showing the children that they are not alone. For the volunteers, the event reinforced their commitment to serving the community and helping those in need. Moving forward, IYDF will continue its mission to provide support to vulnerable groups, demonstrating the true meaning of charity and love through action.

