IYDF and Fashionable Beauti & Brics Bring Care and Hope to Children at Gandhi Sebasnagh Ashram

Balasore (Odisha) [India], September 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Fashionable Beauti & Brics to organize a heartwarming charity event at the Gandhi Sebasnagh Ashram orphanage. The event was aimed at providing essential living and educational supplies to 33 children, while also inspiring their growth and confidence through a range of cultural activities.

Joining Forces for Charity: Spreading Warmth and Support

The event was hosted by the team from Fashionable Beauti & Brics, with volunteers including Gnana Rout, Mamta Palei, Kadambini Sahoo, and Sumitra Pradhan. The event took place at the Gandhi Sebasnagh Ashram orphanage in Balasore, Odisha, and was fully supported by the orphanage's head, Ms. Basanti Nayak.

Donations to Meet Basic Living and Educational Needs

During the event, volunteers provided the children with a wide range of supplies, including rice, wheat, cooking oil, lentils, noodles, sugar, vitamins, badminton sets, board games, and learning materials. Specifically, the donated items included 60 kg of rice, 30 kg of wheat, 15 litres of cooking oil, 15 kg of Haraddal, 10 kg of Butadal, as well as 40 notebooks, 40 pens, 40 erasers, 40 pencils, 40 geometry boxes, and 40 drawing books.

These donations not only met the children's basic living needs but also supported their education and recreational activities. The provision of stationery and sports equipment, in particular, helped the children balance learning and play, sparking their interest in education and creativity.

Engaging Activities: A Blend of Art and Culture

In addition to the material donations, the volunteers organized a series of lively cultural activities. The children participated in painting, folk dance, singing competitions, quizzes, and writing contests. Each activity gave the children an opportunity to showcase their talents and express themselves, while also building their confidence and teamwork skills.

The painting and folk dance segments, in particular, highlighted the children's imagination and creativity through the use of colour and movement. Volunteers actively engaged with the children throughout the activities, fostering a joyful and relaxed atmosphere, filled with laughter and a shared love of art and culture.

Reflections from the Volunteers: A Heartfelt and Inspiring Experience

After the event, the team from Fashionable Beauti & Brics shared their reflections: "This has been one of the most meaningful events of our lives. Through this experience, we gained a deeper understanding of IYDF's inspiring mission and shared hope for the future with the children. We are proud and touched to have been part of providing much-needed support to these vulnerable children alongside IYDF."

The volunteers noted that their interactions with the children not only brought help to those in need but also gave them a deep sense of fulfillment and strength. This event highlighted for them the lasting impact of charitable work, and they expressed their commitment to continuing to support children in need in the future.

Looking Ahead: Continuing Care and Support for Growth

Both IYDF and Fashionable Beauti & Brics emphasized their ongoing commitment to supporting the children of Gandhi Sebasnagh Ashram and other vulnerable children in the future. Through similar charitable initiatives, they hope to provide further care and support, helping these children grow up healthy and happy, with a brighter future ahead.

The smiles on the children's faces and the dedication of the volunteers are a testament to the power of love and compassion. Moving forward, IYDF and Fashionable Beauti & Brics will continue working together to bring warmth and hope to more children, helping them walk towards a better tomorrow.

