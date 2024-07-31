IYDF and Happy Homes Collaborate to Support Vulnerable Children

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 31: Recently, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and the socially conscious enterprise Happy Homes joined forces to organize a significant humanitarian aid event at the Sri Sri Maa Ananda Aashram in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. The event aimed to care for and support vulnerable children, enhancing their living and educational conditions.

The event was led by Pritam Kumar Jena, the founder of Happy Homes, who is known for his exceptional business management skills and active involvement in social welfare. He was supported by seven committed volunteers: Vivek Singh, Nilamadhaba Jena, Amitav Mohanty, Sabitri Patra, Mousumi Bs, Sarthak Behera, and Debasis Jena. These volunteers displayed selfless dedication and deep compassion for the children throughout the event.

To improve the children's quality of life, the event provided a diverse range of aid materials. The food items included pulses, rice, sugar, whole wheat flour, flattened rice, oil, and spices. For hygiene, hand sanitizers, soap, and toothpaste were distributed. Educational supplies such as geometry boxes, pencils, drawing paints, general knowledge books, notebooks, and pens were provided. Additionally, toys including cricket bats and balls, chess sets, ludo games, basketballs, and table tennis sets were given to the children. These items not only enhanced the children's basic living conditions but also enriched their extracurricular activities, ignited their interest in learning, and contributed to their overall development.

The event took place on July 28, 2024, at 4:00 PM at the Sri Sri Maa Ananda Aashram in Patia, Bhubaneswar. The atmosphere was warm and lively, with children's faces beaming with joy.

This humanitarian aid event highlighted Happy Homes' dedication to social responsibility and demonstrated IYDF's unwavering efforts in advancing global youth development. Such initiatives raise awareness and encourage greater support for improving vulnerable children's living conditions, fostering their growth and development.

IYDF and Happy Homes hope this event will inspire more businesses and individuals to join the effort to support vulnerable children, creating a brighter and more hopeful future for them.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor