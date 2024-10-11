IYDF and Harika's Yoga Bring Warmth and Support to Children's Care Home in Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 11: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Harika's Yoga came together to host a charitable event at the Desire Society Care Home in KBR Colony, Bollaram, Hyderabad. The initiative aimed to provide essential supplies and emotional support to the 12 children in the care of the Desire Society. Through the donation of basic necessities and engaging activities, the event brought warmth and joy to these young lives.

Background and Organizers

This meaningful event was initiated by P Harika Reddy, founder of Harika's Yoga, with strong support from IYDF. Harika Reddy emphasized the importance of not only providing material assistance to these children but also raising awareness about the needs of vulnerable communities.

A group of five dedicated volunteersU Sandeep Reddy, Vishnu Vardhan, Navya Tadikonda, Raman Preet, and Koushik Goudactively participated in the event. They brought a sense of energy and compassion, helping to create a positive atmosphere while distributing supplies and engaging with the children.

Donation of Supplies and Interactive Activities

During the event, IYDF and Harika's Yoga donated various essential items to the Desire Society. The donations included cooking oil, lentils, wheat rava, chili powder, vermicelli, dish soap, laundry soap, and bathing soap. These items were greatly appreciated by both the children and the staff, providing much-needed support for the day-to-day operations of the care home. The head of the Desire Society, Vinusha, expressed gratitude, noting that these contributions would help secure the children's well-being.

The event unfolded in a warm and joyful atmosphere. After brief introductions, the children enthusiastically participated in fun, simple games led by the volunteers. The air was filled with laughter, and the children's bright smiles left a lasting impression on the volunteers. One volunteer shared, "Playing games with the children, I saw their innocence and happiness, which made me realize how meaningful this event truly is."

Reflections from Volunteers and the Impact of the Event

Following the event, Harika Reddy and her team reflected on their experience. She noted, "Donating supplies to the care home brought me immense joy and gratitude. Seeing the children's smiles and knowing that we can help through this collaboration with IYDF is truly rewarding. This experience reminded me of how fortunate I am, and it strengthened my desire to continue helping others."

The volunteers also expressed a deep sense of fulfillment from participating in the event. One volunteer mentioned, "While this donation cannot solve all the children's challenges, being able to provide even a little support brings me great comfort."

IYDF's Future Vision

An IYDF spokesperson emphasized that the foundation will continue to support similar initiatives, collaborating with local organizations to ensure that children in need receive essential supplies and feel the warmth of the community. IYDF's mission goes beyond providing material aidit seeks to foster a sense of belonging and care in the lives of vulnerable children.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to organize more charitable activities, working to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and families. Harika Reddy added, "I hope this event not only gives the children beautiful memories but also inspires more people to join in acts of kindness and bring warmth to those in need."

This event not only delivered material assistance but also created lasting emotional connections between the children and the volunteers. Through their efforts, the volunteers experienced the profound impact of helping others, and it is hoped that this event will inspire broader awareness and support for orphans and vulnerable children.

