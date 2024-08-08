IYDF and Heedful Infra Developers Join Forces to Support Orphanage Children

VMPL

Ramnagri (Bihar) [India], August 8: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Heedful Infra Developers Private Limited, successfully hosted a humanitarian aid event at the Anganbaadi Kendra Orphanage in Ramnagri. This significant event not only provided material assistance to the children but also conveyed societal love and warmth.

Organized by Ashish Ranjan Mishra, with the enthusiastic participation of volunteers Varsha Kumari, Sandeep Gaurav, Harsh Raj, Anil Khatri, Suraj Kumar, Nishant Bhatt, Mohit Gupta, and Ajay Kumar, the event took place at Magistrate Colony, Ramnagri, benefiting the children of Anganbaadi Kendra Orphanage, led by Punam Kumari.

IYDF and Heedful Infra Developers provided a variety of educational and recreational supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, drawing boards, exercise books, cricket bats, balls, volleyballs, badminton rackets, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, Kurkure snacks, biscuits, chocolates, stationery sets, and paints. These items not only met the children's daily needs but also significantly enriched their extracurricular activities.

The event featured a range of activities organized by the volunteers, including a drawing competition, indoor games, and writing assistance. The children showcased their creativity and talent during the drawing competition, enjoyed playing games with the volunteers, and received help with their writing tasks. The event concluded with the distribution of gifts and snacks, filling the venue with joy and laughter.

Ashish Ranjan Mishra, the event organizer, expressed, "We feel truly honored to bring joy and hope to these children. Seeing their smiles makes all our efforts worthwhile." Volunteers shared that the event brought them immense happiness and made them appreciate their own lives more deeply.

The children displayed great enthusiasm and joy throughout the event. They appreciated the learning and entertainment opportunities and felt the love and support from society. They expressed their hope for more frequent events like this to make their lives more vibrant and enjoyable.

IYDF and Heedful Infra Developers Private Limited are committed to continuing their collaboration and organizing more similar charitable activities in the future. They urge other individuals and businesses to actively participate in philanthropy, contributing to the healthy growth of children.

Through this event, IYDF and Heedful Infra Developers demonstrated humanitarian spirit, spreading positive energy and planting seeds of hope for the children's future. This initiative provided not only material assistance but also spiritual encouragement and support, reflecting the true essence of charity and compassion.

