IYDF and Iqbal Graphics Spread Care and Support to Underprivileged Children

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Iqbal Graphics, successfully organised a heartwarming charity event at Madrasa Tul Banat in Seraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand. The event, held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., aimed to provide essential supplies and conduct engaging activities for around 60 underprivileged children. Beyond material support, the event sought to bring joy and a sense of care to the children.

The event was led by Mohammad Abid Equbal, with the support of 11 dedicated volunteers, including Mussarrat Jahan, Rukhsana Perween, Nishat Fatma, Natalia Azam, Yasmin Khatoon, Md. Owais Ansari, Abu Sufiyan, Aftab Alam, Khurshid Ekram, Ataullah Sheikh, and Mahboob Ansari. Their collective efforts ensured the success of the event, providing the children with not only physical necessities but also an unforgettable experience filled with care and kindness.

Essential Supplies: Meeting Basic Needs

IYDF and Iqbal Graphics provided the children with a variety of essential items, including school supplies, backpacks, toys, sports equipment, snacks, chocolates, cooking oil, wheat flour, family-sized instant noodles, a basketball set, shooting toys, and badminton sets. These donations addressed the children's educational, recreational, and nutritional needs, helping them feel supported in their challenging circumstances.

Each child received thoughtfully prepared supplies, and their smiles reflected their joy and appreciation. The event was not only about delivering material aid but also about showing the children that they are not alone and that they have the support of the community.

Engaging Activities: Learning Through Play

The volunteers organised various interactive games, including "In & Out," musical chairs, basketball, and badminton. These games provided the children with opportunities for physical activity, teamwork, and healthy competition. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and energy as the children eagerly participated in each activity.

Through these engaging activities, the volunteers were able to build strong connections with the children, fostering positive attitudes and encouraging them to face challenges with confidence. The event concluded with the children leaving with a sense of joy and fulfillment, carrying the warmth and hope shared during the day.

Reflections from the Organiser

Mohammad Abid Equbal, the organiser, shared his thoughts on the event: "It was an incredible honour to be part of this initiative. This was not just about donating supplies; it was about spreading love and hope. Seeing the children so happy and witnessing their growth made every effort worthwhile."

He also expressed his pride in working alongside like-minded volunteers, stating, "This event allowed us to form deep bonds with the children and strengthened our collaboration with fellow volunteers. Working together for a common goal has been a truly rewarding experience."

Social Responsibility and Future Collaborations

Iqbal Graphics, as a key partner in this event, demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility. Through their partnership with IYDF, they not only provided essential material support but also expressed their dedication to social causes. A representative from Iqbal Graphics remarked, "It was an honour to collaborate with IYDF. By helping these children, we hope to brighten their future. We look forward to participating in similar charitable activities in the future, contributing more to the community."

This event showcased the dedication of both IYDF and Iqbal Graphics to social welfare, providing the children with warmth and support. Moving forward, IYDF plans to continue partnering with organisations across various sectors to extend their impact and bring hope to more underprivileged groups.

Summary and Outlook

This charity event provided essential supplies to around 60 underprivileged children in Jharkhand and boosted their confidence and teamwork skills through engaging activities. The successful collaboration between IYDF and Iqbal Graphics highlighted the power of businesses and charitable organisations working together for social progress. In the future, IYDF will continue its mission to help children in need, partnering with more businesses and volunteers to create brighter futures for all.

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to improving the education, health, and quality of life of children and youth worldwide. Iqbal Graphics, as a socially responsible company, actively participates in charitable activities in collaboration with IYDF to contribute to sustainable community development.

