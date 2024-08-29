IYDF and Joker Riders Cycle Store Partner in Jaipur to Promote Child Health and Well-being

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 29: On Sunday, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Joker Riders Cycle Store to host a successful charity event in Govind Vihar Colony, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event was designed to provide comprehensive support to the children of Matra Chaya Bal Grah, enhancing their physical and mental health as well as their overall quality of life.

Event Overview

The event was organized by Rishabh Sharma, with a dedicated team of volunteers including Ajeet Prajapat, Prakash Chabra, Kamlesh Bagda, Lalit Ravat, and Amit Sharma. Their collective efforts ensured the seamless execution of all activities.

Assistance Provided

A total of 21 children benefited from a diverse range of supplies that catered to their educational, living, and recreational needs. The support included materials such as banners and posters, along with sports equipment like table tennis boards, badminton rackets, and tennis balls. Educational supplies such as school bags, notebooks, graph books, pencils, pens, sharpeners, erasers, staplers, and glue were distributed to support the children's academic endeavors. Additionally, essential living items including noodles, pepper, red chili powder, coriander, refined oil, soybean chunks, corn, laundry soap, bathing soap, detergents, dishwashing liquid, mosquito coils, yellow peas, and semolina were provided to meet their daily needs. Other items, such as T-shirts, belts, and wall fans, were also distributed. These provisions greatly facilitated the children's learning and daily lives while also encouraging their active participation in sports.

Event Location and Leadership

The charity event took place in Govind Vihar Colony, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, with Matra Chaya Bal Grah as the beneficiary organization. Pawan Kumar Dadhich, who manages the foundation, played a crucial role in the event, ensuring the efficient distribution of supplies and the smooth running of all activities.

Activities and Engagement

The event was marked by a warm and vibrant atmosphere, with the children participating in a variety of activities that benefited both body and mind. These included meditation and yoga sessions designed to help the children relax and improve their focus, as well as physical exercise to boost their fitness. A debate competition was organized to enhance the children's critical thinking skills, while the distribution of supplies ensured that every child received the necessary materials. These activities not only enriched the children's daily routines but also bolstered their confidence and teamwork abilities.

Volunteer Reflections

Rishabh Sharma, reflecting on the event, shared, "I am extremely satisfied and happy with how the event turned out. I thoroughly enjoyed spending time with these enthusiastic and cooperative children in such a conducive environment. The students at Matra Chaya Bal Grah are outstanding, and the home is clean and well-maintained, with a fantastic staff. I look forward to organizing more such activities and projects in the future."

IYDF's Mission

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to creating better living and development opportunities for children through various charitable activities. The success of this event reaffirms IYDF's steadfast dedication to promoting the healthy growth of children.

Conclusion

This event not only provided material support to the children but also allowed them to experience the care and attention of the broader community through a variety of enriching activities. The collaboration between IYDF and Joker Riders Cycle Store undoubtedly brings new hope and possibilities to the children's futures.

