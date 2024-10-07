IYDF and Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites Bring Care and Support to Children

VMPL

Purnea (Bihar), [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites, organised a charity event at Jagdamb Smarak Madhya Vidyalaya in Sipahi Tola, Prakhand Purnea, Bihar. The event, held at 11 a.m., aimed to provide essential learning and living supplies to 30 underprivileged children, bringing joy and hope to their lives.

The event was organised by Ankit Kumar Jha, with support from dedicated volunteers Abhishek Kumar, Neelam Jha, and Rajesh Kumar. These volunteers played a key role not only in distributing supplies but also in making sure the children experienced genuine care and warmth from the community.

Providing Essential Supplies for Learning and Living

IYDF and Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites provided a range of essential supplies to the children, including rice, cooking oil, and other daily necessities, as well as school items like notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, snacks, and biscuits. These supplies helped ease the financial burden on the children's families and provided better learning conditions, allowing the children to focus more on their studies.

Sujata Mam, head of Jagdamb Smarak Madhya Vidyalaya, expressed her gratitude for the successful event and highly appreciated the generous support from IYDF and Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites. She highlighted that these supplies would make a significant difference in the children's growth and development.

A Day of Smiles and Support

On the day of the event, volunteers distributed the aid to 30 children, whose joyful smiles reflected their appreciation. The volunteers patiently explained how to use the supplies and interacted warmly with the children. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of care and compassion, and the children felt the love and support from the community.

Ankit Kumar Jha remarked, "Seeing the children so happy brings us immense satisfaction. Through this event, we hope to bring practical support to their learning and lives, and to plant a seed of hope for their future."

Looking Forward: Spreading More Love Together

The success of this event was a result of the strong partnership between IYDF and Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites. As a compassionate company, Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites demonstrated their commitment to social welfare through their involvement in this event. Their representative expressed the honour they felt in participating and their desire to continue working with IYDF to help more children and families in need.

IYDF also pledged to continue collaborating with various sectors to expand the reach of its charitable activities, providing more support and opportunities for underprivileged children. By organising such events, IYDF aims to make a positive impact on children's growth and education, helping them on their journey towards a brighter future.

Conclusion

This charity event provided essential learning and living supplies to 30 children in Purnea, Bihar, helping them feel the care and support of the community. The partnership between IYDF and Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites illuminated the path ahead for these children with acts of kindness and compassion. Moving forward, IYDF will continue to work with more partners to spread love and warmth, helping more children in need.

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a global organisation dedicated to improving the living conditions of underprivileged children and youth through education and material support. Khatu Shyam Marbles and Granites, as a key partner in this event, has been actively involved in charitable initiatives, contributing to sustainable social development through donations and a commitment to social responsibility.

