IYDF and Kids Wonder Join Forces to Illuminate Hope for Underprivileged Children

Balangir (Odisha) [India], August 31: On the afternoon of 27 August 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with the philanthropic enterprise Kids Wonder, hosted a remarkable charity event at the Goilbhadi Govt. (Project) U.P. School in the impoverished community of Goilbhadi, Balangir district, Odisha. Organized by Ashish Kumar Agrawal, the event aimed to provide much-needed support in both education and daily living for the local underprivileged children.

A total of 51 children participated in the event, supported by a dedicated team of eight volunteers: Amit Jain, Anand Kamani, Pankaj Agrawal, Abhisek Agrawal, Jyoti Agrawal, Chandani Agrawal, Sonam Kamani, and Sanjit Luha. The event received significant backing from Kids Wonder, ensuring its success.

The children's joyful smiles were the highlight of the event. In the opening address, volunteers explained the purpose of the event and shared their motivation and vision with the children. IYDF then gifted 50 children under the age of 12 with T-shirts bearing the IYDF logo, followed by sketchbooks and sets of colored pencils to encourage the children to express their dreams through art.

The games segment saw enthusiastic participation from the children, who enjoyed activities like hanging globes, badminton, and skipping rope, filling the air with laughter. To further inspire the children's interest in learning, a quick quiz was held to assess their knowledge. At the close of the event, volunteers distributed backpacks, bread, snacks, stationery, notebooks, and candy to each child, providing practical support for their education and daily lives.

Reflecting on the event, organizer Ashish Kumar Agrawal said, "The smiles on the children's faces made this day a success. Seeing their joy and the enthusiastic interaction with the volunteers, we spent an afternoon filled with laughter and happiness. These children are like flowers in a garden, needing the care and love that any child deserves from their parents. At IYDF, we are trying to provide just that."

The volunteers also shared their heartfelt experiences: "We had a wonderful time with the children... because happiness has no price tag, so smile as much as possible... every smile is priceless. Thank you to the IYDF team ?? Today was a great day. We had a lovely time with the children. Special thanks to our leader, Ashish, who is incredibly dedicated and inspires us all. I'm very proud to be a part of IYDF."

The collaboration between IYDF and Kids Wonder not only brought material aid to these children but also conveyed the warmth and care of the community. IYDF remains committed to its mission of helping more children grow up in an environment filled with love and support.

