IYDF and Lordstown Sports Bring Warmth and Hope to Underprivileged Children in Panchkula

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 14: On a sunny September morning, 38 eager children gathered outside Ashiana Children's Home in Panchkula, Haryana, awaiting a special event. The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Lordstown Sports, organised this event to provide much-needed supplies and fun activities for the children, offering them warmth and care.

The event was led by Mr Ashish Sukhija, who, along with his wife and a group of volunteers, arrived early to make preparations. The enthusiastic volunteer team, consisting of Shweta Talwar, Anurag Sukhija, Tinkoo, Bhawna, Pawan Garcha, Mukesh Singla, Ritesh Singla, Mohit Gupta, Pooja Munjal, and Anita, worked tirelessly to ensure that the children enjoyed a memorable and fulfilling morning.

Supported by IYDF and Lordstown Sports, the event included the distribution of various supplies, such as umbrellas, stationery-filled pencil cases, toy sets, and sports equipment like cricket bats, balls, and goal sets. Essential items like rice, flour, and Saffola cooking oil were also provided. As the children received their new toys and supplies, their faces lit up with joy.

"Seeing the children's innocent smiles as they received their gifts was incredibly moving," Ashish Sukhija recalled. His wife also played an active role throughout the event, engaging with the children and sharing in their happiness.

In addition to the donations, a series of fun games were organised for the children, including "In and Out," "Parts of the Body," "Snatch the Parcel," and "Prick the Balloon." Laughter echoed throughout the event as the children enthusiastically participated, learning the values of cooperation and friendly competition through these activities.

The volunteers expressed their joy: "These children are so full of life. Seeing them so happy while playing these simple games brought us immense satisfaction." Each volunteer was dedicated to ensuring that every child felt cared for and supported.

After the event, Mrs Sonia, the head of Ashiana Children's Home, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Lordstown Sports for their generous contributions. She mentioned that the children often face tough living conditions, and these donations not only provided material help but also brought warmth and kindness into their lives.

Mr Ashish Sukhija also shared his reflections: "While most of the children were happy, a part of me is still concerned about those who truly need more help. There's still so much more we need to do, especially for those children who go to bed hungry. They need greater assistance." Despite this, he acknowledged that the event was a meaningful experience overall, bringing both joy and hope to the children.

As the day drew to a close, the children left with smiles, carrying the supplies they had received. The partnership between IYDF and Lordstown Sports injected new energy and hope into their lives. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue organising similar initiatives, ensuring that more children experience the warmth and support of society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor