IYDF and Maya Ink Tattoo Studio's Journey of Compassion: From Material Aid to Emotional Support

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3: On a warm afternoon, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Maya Ink Tattoo Studio to organize a special charitable event at Greater Love Children Home in Chennai. This event aimed to provide essential supplies, including rice, oil, and noodles, as well as school bags, stationery, and art kits, to 10 underprivileged children. Beyond the material aid, this event was a heartfelt gesture of love and emotional support.

The event was led by Shyam Ganesh, who was supported by six dedicated volunteers: Sowbarniga, Kavia, Rakshana Shree, Vaishali, Preethi, and Lokesh. Throughout the day, the children expressed their love for life and hope for the future through activities like drawing, singing, and public speaking. These activities not only sparked their creativity but also boosted their confidence.

Salomi Vedanayagam, the head of Greater Love Children Home, emphasized the significance of this event. She remarked that it provided much-needed supplies and offered the children emotional support and encouragement.

Reflecting on the experience, Shyam Ganesh said, "This truly feels like divine service; I am incredibly happy. Being an instrument in this divine plan and working alongside the volunteers to help these children is a great honor." His words capture the essence of the event: offering both material and emotional support to those in need.

Through this initiative, IYDF once again demonstrated its leadership in charitable efforts, sending a positive message to the broader community. As IYDF continues to collaborate with various sectors of society, it remains committed to providing aid and support to more underprivileged children, fostering social progress and harmony.

