IYDF and Memory Makers Studio Host Vibrant Charity Event for Children in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 2: On August 29, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Memory Makers Studio, organized a lively and creative charity event at Dhatkidih Middle School in Jamshedpur. The event, led by Rahul Kumar, aimed to provide support and entertainment to 97 local children.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a dedicated team of volunteers, including Simmi Pingua, Gajendra Sahu, Vishal Das, Somay Lohar, and Tarun Kumar, working together to create a memorable experience for the children. Shahid Ahmed, the head of the beneficiary unit, provided strong support for the event.

A variety of aid materials were distributed, including educational supplies such as notebooks, sketchbooks, pencils, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, colored pencils, and pens, as well as sports equipment like cricket bats, balls, goalposts, footballs, and chess sets. The donations also included photos of national-level athletes, inspiring the children to pursue their dreams. These resources not only fulfilled the children's educational needs but also enriched their extracurricular activities.

The event featured a range of engaging activities, including a Rangoli art display, cricket matches, classroom interactions, and a tree-planting initiative. The children participated enthusiastically, showcasing their creativity and energy in every activity.

Reflecting on the event, Rahul Kumar said, "By the end of the day, everyone on the team felt immensely proud. We did something meaningful for the community, and seeing the children's smiles brought us great satisfaction. This experience not only brought us joy but also inspired us to continue organizing similar events."

The charity event organized by IYDF and Memory Makers Studio provided the children with much-needed supplies while also bringing them joy and creative experiences. This act of community care and active participation undoubtedly added a splash of color to the lives of the children in Jamshedpur.

