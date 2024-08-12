IYDF and Muskurahat Dental Clinic Bring Warmth to the Lives of Jamshedpur Orphanage Children

VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 12: In a heartfelt initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Muskurahat Dental Clinic to organize a compassionate outreach event for the children of Islam Nagar Madarsa Mohammadia in Jugsalai. Led by Dr. Shivam Ray, and supported by volunteers Sawan Kumar, Kiran Kumari, Vishal Kumar, and Kavita Devi, the event made a significant impact on the lives of these vulnerable children.

Starting at 11:00 AM, the volunteers distributed essential food items, including rice, lentils, chickpeas, spices, salt, chocolates, biscuits, and fruits. The children also received much-needed stationery supplies such as pencils, erasers, sharpeners, scales, books, and textbooks, along with other essentials like detergent, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

A highlight of the day was the free dental check-up provided by Dr. Shivam Ray and his team. They also took the opportunity to educate the children on basic oral hygiene practices. Additionally, the volunteers conducted basic English lessons and a drawing activity, sparking the children's interest in learning and creativity.

The event concluded with a shared lunch, which further strengthened the bond between the volunteers and the children. Mohammad Qasim, the head of Madarsa Mohammadia, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the generous contributions from IYDF and Muskurahat Dental Clinic.

Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Shivam Ray said, "Visiting the orphanage was a humbling experience that left a lasting impression on me. Despite their hardships, the resilience and joy of the children were truly inspiring. This visit reminded me of the importance of social responsibility and how even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on the lives of others. We all have a role to play in making the world a better place, one step at a time."

The event, which concluded at 3:00 PM, served as a powerful reminder of how collective efforts can profoundly influence the lives of those in need. Through this initiative, IYDF and Muskurahat Dental Clinic once again demonstrated their commitment to bringing about positive change in society, steadily fulfilling their mission.

