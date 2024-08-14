IYDF and New Child Fun Bring Care and Support to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Bodhgawan Phulwari Sharif (Bihar) [India], August 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and New Child Fun joined hands to host a meaningful charity event, bringing much-needed supplies and joyful moments to 55 underprivileged children. The event took place at Jhuggi Jhopri Primary School from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, delivering a message of hope and care.

Organized by Vikash Kumar Gupta, the event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Pratibha Gupta, Ganesh Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Imam Khan, Nagma, and Rimjhim Kumari. They thoughtfully prepared a range of essential items for the children, including umbrellas, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, chips, biscuits, colored crayons, toothbrushes, teeth cleaners, Bounbita health drinks, and Dettol soap, ensuring that the children's daily and educational needs were met.

The event began with a warm welcome from the children, who expressed their talents and enthusiasm through a welcome song, dance, and prayer. The volunteers further uplifted the spirits of the children by organizing performances and interactive activities, filling the day with joy and surprise.

Vikash Kumar Gupta, the head of Jhuggi Jhopri Primary School, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and New Child Fun for their generous support. He emphasized that these supplies not only addressed the children's practical needs but also made them feel the love and care from the community.

Reflecting on the event, the organizers shared their sentiments: "We feel immense pride and satisfaction in organizing such an event. This is truly a great achievement in our lives. Seeing the smiles and happiness on the children's faces reassures us that our efforts were worthwhile."

