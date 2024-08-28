IYDF and New Shoe Like Rajan Footwear Owner Partner to Illuminate the Path of Education and Joy for Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: On a warm afternoon in Jharkhand, India, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with New Shoe Like Rajan Footwear Owner to bring hope and happiness to underprivileged children. The event took place on August 25, 2024, at 3:00 PM, at the Aangan Badi School in Khadia Pada Chandni Chowk Raza Colony, Gumla, and was a resounding success.

Event Overview Organized by Ummulwara, the event brought together 11 dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to share their love and support with 30 underprivileged children. The volunteer team included Zainab Parween, Zabina Afreen, Mamun Roshid, Ejaz Rahman, Rumana Parween, Shahana Bano, Rakhi Kumari, Bablu Khan, Kulsum Jahan, Amjad Alam, and Shahin Parween. Their selfless efforts laid the foundation for the event's success.

The aid provided to the children included notebooks, pencils, coloring sets, drawing paper, wheat, candies, snacks, instant noodles, footballs, and badminton sets. These supplies not only met the basic needs of the children but also enriched their learning and recreational experiences.

Event Activities The day was filled with a variety of engaging activities. Volunteers first distributed the aid supplies, ensuring that each child felt the warmth of social care. The children then participated in various recreational activities, including playing, drawing, and enjoying the snacks provided. Football and badminton matches added an extra layer of excitement, allowing the children to burn off energy and strengthen their friendships.

Support and Collaboration New Shoe Like Rajan Footwear Owner played a pivotal role in supporting this event, with IYDF as the primary backing entity. Their generous contributions ensured the smooth preparation and distribution of the supplies, making the event a memorable success.

Feedback and Reflections Ummulwara expressed deep satisfaction with the event's success, stating, "Helping underprivileged children and seeing them play happily was an unforgettable experience. Watching their joyful faces and excitement during the activities brought me immense comfort. I hope our support will provide these children with the help they need at crucial moments in their growth, fulfilling their educational and daily needs."

The event not only provided material support but also left a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of the children, reminding them that they are not alone and that their future holds promise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor