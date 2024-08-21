IYDF and Nrityangana Dance Academy Unite to Bring Hope and Joy to Children

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Nrityangana Dance Academy to host a vibrant and heartfelt charity event aimed at supporting 55 children in Gurgaon. The event took place at Teens of God P407, near Radha Krishna Temple, Sector 15, Part 1, Gurgaon.

This initiative was powered by the dedicated efforts of volunteers from both IYDF and Nrityangana Dance Academy, including Sneha, Aaradhya, Gautam Yadav, Aditi Jain, Tejasvi Yadav, Anushka Jain, Stuti Jain, and Nandini. Their selfless contributions ensured that each child experienced the love and support intended for them, as they engaged in a variety of enriching and entertaining activities.

During the event, the volunteers organized educational sessions, art activities, and games, creating a joyful environment where children could learn and develop new skills. Additionally, the hosts provided 55 sets of pencil boxes, Snak-es biscuits, notebooks, and beautifully crafted color kits, offering practical support that also added a splash of color to the children's daily lives.

Event organizer Ayush Jain expressed, "The success of this event not only reflects the commitment of IYDF and Nrityangana Dance Academy to the welfare of children but also underscores our shared dedication to social responsibility." The smiles and laughter of the children were a testament to the event's impact, leaving all participants feeling deeply fulfilled and proud.

This joint effort by IYDF and Nrityangana Dance Academy did more than just provide material assistanceit planted seeds of hope for the children's futures. Through initiatives like this, both organizations aspire to inspire more individuals and groups to join the cause, working together to build a brighter future for society.

