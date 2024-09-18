IYDF and PURBAYAN Bring Warmth and Care to Orphanage Children in Guwahati

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and PURBAYAN organised a heartfelt charity event at the Redcross Children Home orphanage in Guwahati. The event provided a range of aid materials to 15 orphaned children, including food, sports equipment, clothing, and learning supplies, with the aim of improving their living conditions and spreading warmth and care through interactive activities.

Working Together to Care for Vulnerable Children

The event was organised by Haimantika Bhattacharjee from PURBAYAN, and the volunteer team included Kaushik Dey Biswas, Rupak Debroy, Sarbani Mallik, Ranjan Kumar Deka, Rupaam Choudhary, Bablu Mallik, and Master Deroy. They brought a wealth of supplies and affection to the orphanage children, and with the full support of Sanjeev Das, the head of the orphanage, the event took place smoothly from 1:30 PM to 3 PM.

Donations to Meet Daily and Recreational Needs

The donations covered various areas, including food, sports equipment, clothing, and stationery. In terms of food, items such as rice, noodles, soybeans, lentils, oil, eggs, crisps, sweets, and biscuits were provided to ensure the children's basic nutritional needs were met. Additionally, the volunteers prepared sports equipment like footballs, cricket sets, badminton racquets, carrom boards, and Ludo games, enabling the children to enjoy physical activities during their free time.

Stationery items such as notebooks, pens, pencils, and erasers were also included to support the children's learning. Moreover, the volunteers donated T-shirts and other clothing items to provide extra care for the children's daily lives.

Heartwarming Interaction and Lunch

During the event, the volunteers and children sang the Indian national anthem together, using interactive games to bring everyone closer. A lunch session followed, where volunteers and children shared a delicious meal, including chicken, rice, eggs, vegetables, salad, crackers, and lentils. This meal, filled with love, not only brought warmth to the children but also helped to build a deeper emotional connection between the volunteers and the children.

Through this kind of interaction, the children felt the care and support from the outside world, boosting their confidence and hope for the future. Throughout the event, the children's smiles and the volunteers' enthusiasm created a warm and uplifting atmosphere.

Reflections from the Volunteers: Proud to Spread Love

After the event, Haimantika Bhattacharjee shared her feelings: "This event made us incredibly proud. Seeing the children's smiles and their enthusiastic response was truly gratifying. Events like this not only help these children but also fill us with a profound sense of happiness."

The volunteers echoed this sentiment, expressing that the event was more than just a donation of supplies; it was a connection of hearts. Through their interaction with the children, they deeply understood how care and support could bring about significant changes and inspiration for the children.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Care and Support

IYDF and PURBAYAN are committed to continuing their focus on vulnerable children, such as those at the Redcross Children Home. They aim to provide more support through similar charitable activities in the future. This event was not merely a material aid but a connection of hearts, with the children's smiles testifying to the power of love and care.

Going forward, IYDF and PURBAYAN will continue to work together to bring warmth and hope to more children in need, helping them grow up in an environment of love and support, and guiding them towards a brighter future.

