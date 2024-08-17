IYDF and Revoid Technology Pvt Ltd Sowing Seeds of Hope at Child Welfare Home

PNN

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], August 17: Today, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Revoid Technology Pvt Ltd to host a heartfelt aid event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This initiative aimed to provide essential living supplies and bring joy to the children at Kopal Vani Child Welfare Home.

The event, organized by Anand Soni, commenced at 11:00 AM with active participation from volunteers Sumit, Amit, and Yogesh. The team brought a variety of necessary items, including rice, flour, pasta, instant noodles, cooking oil, fruits, cups, buckets, and bread, all of which will significantly support the day-to-day operations of the welfare home.

On-site, 80 children enthusiastically took part in various games organized by the volunteers, filling the air with laughter and joy. The welfare home's director, Mr. Kundan, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Revoid Technology Pvt Ltd, emphasizing how these contributions will greatly improve the children's living conditions.

Reflecting on the event, organizer Anand Soni shared, "This event was a great success, and I feel extremely happy. Bringing care and support to these children has been an unforgettable experience."

The collaboration between IYDF and Revoid Technology Pvt Ltd not only provided tangible assistance to the children at the welfare home but also instilled hope for their future. Through such initiatives, IYDF continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to social welfare and community support.

