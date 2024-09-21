IYDF and Rising Star Academy Bring Care and Hope to Underprivileged Children in Almora

VMPL

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Rising Star Academy to host a charitable event for 65 children at the Dil Ashram orphanage near Sahi, Almora. The initiative provided essential living supplies, educational materials, and educational toys to the children. Led by Shobhit Johri, the team of volunteers organized a series of educational competitions and interactive activities, offering the children a fulfilling and meaningful afternoon.

United in Giving: Igniting Hope for the Children

The volunteer team consisted of 14 compassionate members: Shobhit Johri, Anamika Johri, Prashant Kumar, Aarti Dubey, Abhishek Dubey, Prashant Saxena, Shruti Saxena, Shraddha Tiwari, Rahul Kumar, Varshant Tiwari, Pooja Gupta, Karuna Dubey, Suresh Chnafra, and Anamika Mishra. They brought a large supply of essentials and learning tools, including rice, wheat, cooking oil, pulses, biscuits, books, and various educational toys.

As primary sponsors of this event, IYDF and Rising Star Academy provided not only material support but also activities to inspire the children to reach their potential. Mrs. Vineeta, the head of Dil Ashram, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards IYDF and Rising Star Academy, stating that these supplies and activities have offered the children valuable learning opportunities and paved the way for their future.

Event Highlights: A Blend of Knowledge and Games

The event was filled with joy and laughter as the children and volunteers participated in a range of engaging competitions and interactive games. Activities included sketchbook and coloring competitions, math puzzles, Sudoku, Vedic math contests, singing competitions, and badminton matches. These activities not only enhanced the children's cognitive abilities and creativity but also provided a platform for them to showcase their talents.

In addition to the competitions, volunteers distributed books and educational toys, including biographies of freedom fighters, top business novels, chess sets, volleyballs, footballs, and stationery with painting tools. These resources not only offered mental enrichment but also broadened the children's horizons, sparking their interest in learning and life.

Volunteer Reflections: The Power of Education and the Value of Service

After the event, organizer Shobhit Johri shared his reflections: "Engaging in humanitarian work has taught me the power of kindness and empathy. Helping others gives me a sense of purpose and fulfillment, even if the changes we make are small. As a teacher, I deeply understand the power of knowledge, especially when children are young and chasing big dreams. If Warren Buffett had not been exposed to computers at a young age, he might not have become the great investor he is today. Providing every child with the right opportunities to acquire knowledge will lead them to a bright future."

Other volunteers echoed similar sentiments, stating that the event gave them a profound appreciation for the value and significance of charitable activities. The event not only brought tangible improvements to the children's lives but also opened up possibilities for their future success.

IYDF and Rising Star Academy's Commitment to Charity

As an international organization dedicated to youth development, IYDF focuses on the education and growth of disadvantaged children. Through this collaboration with Rising Star Academy, IYDF has once again demonstrated its steadfast commitment to helping vulnerable groups and improving the living conditions of children. Rising Star Academy also expressed its intent to continue supporting similar charitable initiatives in the future, helping more children realize their dreams.

Looking Forward: Joining Hands to Create a Brighter Tomorrow

This support event has brought care and assistance to underprivileged children in Almora and conveyed warmth and hope to society through the efforts and compassion of the volunteers. IYDF calls on more businesses and individuals to join this cause of caring for children, providing resources, education, and opportunities to those in need.

About IYDF

Since its establishment, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has been committed to promoting education, employment, health, and social participation for youth globally. As an international organization, IYDF, through diverse projects and initiatives, helps vulnerable children gain more opportunities for development and actively advocates for sustainable development and a shared sense of responsibility in society.

